ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle. William Carson, 27, was sentenced by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Michael Hanrahan on Friday. In November, a jury found Carson guilty on two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy