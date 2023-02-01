Read full article on original website
Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Rolls Over, Hits Tree In Manchester
One person was sent to a hospital after their vehicle rolled over and slammed into a tree by Interstate 384 in Hartford County. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, when the vehicle hit the tree and also became wedged against a guardrail, according to Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden
Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
Police: Underground fire with explosions shuts down Farmington Avenue and Lauren Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street in Hartford are shut down because of a large underground fire with explosions, according to authorities. Multiple crews are investigating the scene. Hartford police said Farmington Avenue will be closed from Sigourney Street to Forest Street and that Laurel Street will be closed from Niles Street […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized
SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
Eyewitness News
Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Eyewitness News
Watermain break led to electrical issue before underground explosion in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An underground explosion Thursday forced the closure Laurel Street in Hartford through the overnight hours. Residents told Channel 3 that they felt the explosion around 3 p.m. on Thursday. They said a manhole cover flew off, and smoke and fire could be seen on Laurel...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast.
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Eyewitness News
Man dead after being trapped under fallen tree
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after they were trapped under a fallen tree. Family told Channel 3 a man died earlier today after a tree fell on him. The incident occurred on Clark Road. There is no information on how the tree fell at this time.
NBC Connecticut
Family, Dog Escape House Fire in Tolland
A family and their dog escaped a house fire in Tolland on Saturday morning amid record low temperatures. Firefighters from multiple towns were called to the home on Fieldstone Drive in Tolland. The size of the fire and the extent of any damage is unknown at this time. Tolland town...
Eyewitness News
T’J’s Burritos is helping out the family of a deadly crash victim
EAST GRANBY, CT. (WFSB) - It’s been a little more than a month since a woman from Granby was killed in a wrong way crash. Tricia Ofsuryk, 45, was in Southwick, MA when she was involved in a crash on New Year’s Eve. She was well known in...
Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
Eyewitness News
Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured
SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts. Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road. Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.
Eyewitness News
A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire. Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time. There are no...
Eyewitness News
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be brutally cold overnight....
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Man shot in ankle while waiting at bus stop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was shot in the ankle while he was waiting for the bus in New Haven. Police say they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. telling dispatchers that a man had been shot and was lying on a trampoline. The victim, a 33-year-old...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
Eyewitness News
One man dies after medical event causes crash, good Samaritan performs CPR
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man has died after crashing into a tree on Bradley Avenue last night. Police responded to the scene at 5:35 p.m. to find a good Samaritan performing CPR on the driver. The 63-year-old man was later identified as Thomas Richter of Meriden. Police say Richter...
