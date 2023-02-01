ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Underground fire with explosions shuts down Farmington Avenue and Lauren Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street in Hartford are shut down because of a large underground fire with explosions, according to authorities. Multiple crews are investigating the scene. Hartford police said Farmington Avenue will be closed from Sigourney Street to Forest Street and that Laurel Street will be closed from Niles Street […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Eyewitness News

Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after being trapped under fallen tree

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after they were trapped under a fallen tree. Family told Channel 3 a man died earlier today after a tree fell on him. The incident occurred on Clark Road. There is no information on how the tree fell at this time.
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family, Dog Escape House Fire in Tolland

A family and their dog escaped a house fire in Tolland on Saturday morning amid record low temperatures. Firefighters from multiple towns were called to the home on Fieldstone Drive in Tolland. The size of the fire and the extent of any damage is unknown at this time. Tolland town...
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire. Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time. There are no...
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford

A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be brutally cold overnight....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police: Man shot in ankle while waiting at bus stop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was shot in the ankle while he was waiting for the bus in New Haven. Police say they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. telling dispatchers that a man had been shot and was lying on a trampoline. The victim, a 33-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy