SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO