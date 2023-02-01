Actor arrested in Vegas for alleged sexual assaults of Indigenous girls over 20 years

A former "Dances With Wolves" actor turned alleged cult leader was taken into custody following a police raid at his Las Vegas home on accusations he sexually assaulted young Indigenous girls over the last two decades.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, was taken into custody Tuesday at the home he shares with his five wives, on charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, the Associated Press reported.

Known for his role as Smiles a Lot in the 1990 Oscar-winning film, Chasing Horse is believed to be a leader of a cult known as "The Circle," according to a 50-page search warrant obtained by the AP.

The 46-year-old allegedly used his position as a so-called medicine man, performing healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings, to abuse young girls, per the report.

According to KLAS , Chasing Horse is accused of targeting indigenous girls who were in need, claiming that spirits wanted them to have sex with him, and promising them they'd be part of "The Circle." The actor allegedly went after girls from single-parent homes without a father figure, grooming them and abusing them repeatedly sexually and physically, KLAS reported.

Police have identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating to the early 2000s in multiple states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, and involving girls as young as 13, according to the AP.

The arrest warrant shows Chasing Horse is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.

Police launched an investigation into Chasing Horse's alleged crimes after receiving a tip in October 2022, according to the AP. While the accusations involve crimes in multiple states, the arrest stems from those allegedly committed in Nevada's Clark County, the report added.

Police have not yet commented on the search or arrest.