The new single Terrified from Simeon Views and Aden Dinero which dropped today, opens with a bar that directly hits on a glaring reality in street culture today. I’d give you the line but that would be a spoiler and this is a song you actually need to hear…and so I’m on zip. Dinero has an exploding single with an accompanying video out now featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie called “One night“, and brings his groove to this collaboration, complementing Simeon well on this piece of work. Terrified is blessed by a slightly nuanced but businesslike music bed. There’s a skillful use of timing and space in the track that showcases the key elements of the music, and also delivers the vocals in full voice…post-production was top-notch. This one is a 4/5 for me.

1 DAY AGO