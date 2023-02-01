Read full article on original website
Introducing the Multifaceted Music and Cannabis Icon: Yungrobgoincrazy
Meet Robert A. Ellis IV, better known as yungrobgoincrazy, a true force in the music and cannabis industries. Not only is he a talented performer and songwriter, but he’s also a successful sales executive and marketeer for Jetty Extracts, one of the nation’s leading cannabis brands. With years...
Exclusive First Look: IMNXTJULY – Thru The Night [Video]
Hip Hop artist IMNXTJULY (pronounced “I’m Not July”) is set to release his new single ‘Thru The Night’ on Tuesday 14th February 2023. Despite his young age, the rapper is turning heads with his creative and thought-provoking lyrics over highly rhythmic beats. His previous single ‘Myself’ garnered significant attention for this with the accompanying music video gaining 45,000 views on YouTube. The exciting new offering was produced by Grammy-winning producer Patrick Hundley (Kanye West, DaBaby, Rick Ross), bringing IMNXTJULY’s captivating storytelling to the contemporary Hip Hop scene, and perfectly displaying his raw but rich talent.
Rising Florida Act YBezzy Makes An Entrance With New Album “The Beehive”
Florida’s Prince of Rap YBezzy has been on an astronomical rise and to continue his claim to the Rap throne, the wordsmith has shared his eighth studio album “The Beehive.”. The 14-track project showcases Ybezzy’s rapping ability and his unfiltered rhyme schemes. The opener “No practice” comes in...
Simeon Views and Aden Dinero Hit with ‘Terrified’
The new single Terrified from Simeon Views and Aden Dinero which dropped today, opens with a bar that directly hits on a glaring reality in street culture today. I’d give you the line but that would be a spoiler and this is a song you actually need to hear…and so I’m on zip. Dinero has an exploding single with an accompanying video out now featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie called “One night“, and brings his groove to this collaboration, complementing Simeon well on this piece of work. Terrified is blessed by a slightly nuanced but businesslike music bed. There’s a skillful use of timing and space in the track that showcases the key elements of the music, and also delivers the vocals in full voice…post-production was top-notch. This one is a 4/5 for me.
Premiere: CEO Fully Loaded feat. Fatt Macc “Round The Corner” [video]
It’s tough to get any deeper into the Deep South than Montgomery. The capital of Alabama epitomizes Southern glories and Southern sins. Struggle, spirituality, interpersonal warmth and fierce determination, injustice, and discrimination — it’s all written in bold letters in the city’s history. Montgomery is a place of high drama, a crucible of the Civil Rights movement, and the backdrop to artistic ferment that has been going on for decades. You’d expect there to be an incendiary, irresistible, fully realized hip-hop scene in Montgomery. As long as CEO Fully Loaded and Fatt Macc are around, there always will be.
Villains announce the release of their heart-wrenching single “Sorry for You”
Villains are excited to announce the release of their second single, “Sorry for You,” available on all streaming platforms. The song “Sorry for You” is about a relationship built on fear that never entirely grows to its full potential. It’s about an underlying attraction to someone toxic and realizing you must let go of a love that is tearing you apart.
Trill Ain’t Dead! Is Fredo Dinero the New Face of it?
Fredo Dinero looks to exceed expectations. The tradition of Trill in Texas continues through this Fort Worth artist. He embraces the challenge that comes with carrying such a prestigious torch. Fredo has been releasing music for over 4 years now solidifying his sound and assuring his presence on the DFW...
Introducing KROMI: The Chinese-American DJ Making Waves in the Music Scene
KROMI is a rising star in the world of electronic dance music (EDM). The Chinese-American DJ, producer, and artist has been actively working in showbiz since 2017. In 2019, she made her debut at top Las Vegas clubs such as Omina, Hakksan, XS, Kaos, and Marquee. On top of that, she is now a resident DJ at the world renowned Zouk at Resorts World. With a talent for blending diverse music styles and a passion for pushing boundaries, KROMI has already shared the decks with big-name DJs such as Tiësto, Zedd, and DJ Snake and many more.
