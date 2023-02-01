Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
As LIV golfers like Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson miss cut, this 15-year-old is T-6 at PIF Saudi International chasing Abraham Ancer
At the PIF Saudi International, an Asian Tour event that’s littered with LIV Golf players and a couple from the PGA Tour, it’s a 15-year-old who’s stealing the show near the top of the leaderboard. Ratchanon Chantananuwat, from Thailand and ranked 16th in the World Amateur Golf...
Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Top 3 Ways for Practicing Self-Love
The social media influencer shares how she prioritizes herself.
Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?
Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
Look: Meet The Notable Wife Of Tony Romo
Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting CBS is getting worried about Tony Romo's preparation for games. On this week’s episode of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that CBS held an "intervention" for Romo. “Tony Romo needs to ...
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reveals why he misses LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson a lot on PGA Tour
Jordan Spieth has revealed the reasons why he misses LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson the most on the PGA Tour following his press conference at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Spieth gave a number of reasons why he would love DJ back on the PGA Tour but one of...
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
Golfers play through after 'slithery surprise' emerges from cup
A foursome at a Sydney golf course on Thursday encountered an unusual hazard in the form of a red-bellied black snake tucked inside the second hole. As the golfers began to size up their putts, the venomous reptile emerged from the cup and slithered across the green. But the snake did not leave, prompting a slight rules change for the foursome and following groups.
Serena Williams Says Golf Is 'No Longer About Country Clubs'
Williams said she had to wait until she stepped away from tennis to try a different sport, knowing how competitive she can get.
Bubba Watson To Name LIV Golf Team The Range GOATS?
Bubba Watson is pictured with a new LIV Golf team logo ahead of making his playing debut in the upcoming second season
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Rory...
Golf Digest
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am suspended due to high winds; Monday finish expected
PEBBLE BEACH — Saturday’s third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was suspended for the day due to high winds and that is forcing a Monday finish to the tournament. The PGA Tour moved up Saturday’s tee times by an hour due to the harsh winds in the forecast. However, conditions were deemed unplayable a little after noon local time, with the ninth hole at Monterey Peninsula cited as the problem. Justin Rose and Chad Ramey were the professionals on the ninth when play was stopped. Action at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill was paused at 12:20 p.m.
Golf Digest
Weather delay in Pebble Beach Pro-Am is reminder of year the tournament never got a winner
There will be much consternation and disappointment that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will need to go to a Monday finish after third-round play was suspended on Saturday due to wind gusts of more than 35 mph. But with a forecast for sunny skies on Monday, it’s highly likely they’ll finish the tournament.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained
All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
