Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported that over the month of January, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge conducted an investigation into Frank Beauchamp who is suspected to be a local street-level narcotics distributor.
Eunice News
When Charlie was right, he was right
When Charlie was right, he was right Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?” He didn’t mince words when he disagreed with you. Neither did I in the days when we first met. I was…
wbrz.com
Baker police looking for multiple people who stole $800 worth of liquor from Walgreens
BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for multiple people who went into a store and walked out with more than $800 worth of liquor without paying for it. According to the Baker Police Department, the thieves left in a white car. Anyone with information on the robbery should...
Lafayette Police looking for woman wanted for identity theft
Lafayette police need the public's help to find a woman wanted on suspicion of felony identity theft.
kadn.com
2 Opelousas residents arrested for attempted murder in pair of separate shootings
News releases Monday from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On January 27, 2023 Crystal Bell-Edmond called 911 stating she shot her boyfriend in the back and they were at 2884 Highway 167 Apt. #D, in Opelousas. “When deputies arrived at the above address, Crystal Bell-Edmond...
wbrz.com
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
WDSU
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Tickfaw resident who is being accused of molestation of a juvenile. Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, is currently wanted for three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bumgarden...
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. February 2 Terrineisha Andrus, 19, 600 block of Phillip Street, Opelousas. Terrorizing. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Lawrence W. Naquin, 70, 200 block of Church Street, Melville. Obscenity (2 counts), first degree rape. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lydia Andres, 30, 100 Pearl Street, Eunice…
wbrz.com
Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
