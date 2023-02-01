ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported that over the month of January, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge conducted an investigation into Frank Beauchamp who is suspected to be a local street-level narcotics distributor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

When Charlie was right, he was right

When Charlie was right, he was right Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?” He didn’t mince words when he disagreed with you. Neither did I in the days when we first met. I was…
BROUSSARD, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. February 2 Terrineisha Andrus, 19, 600 block of Phillip Street, Opelousas. Terrorizing. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Lawrence W. Naquin, 70, 200 block of Church Street, Melville. Obscenity (2 counts), first degree rape. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lydia Andres, 30, 100 Pearl Street, Eunice…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy