This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Bristol Press
Board game nights coming to the New England Carousel Museum
BRISTOL - The New England Carousel Museum will be offering board game nights for adults starting Feb. 23. Katie Bassett, education manager at the museum at 95 Riverside Ave., said that she hopes to offer monthly board games. People of all ages can begin arriving when the museum opens at 10 a.m. and then, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a BYOB board game time for adults.
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon
Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals
(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
Eyewitness News
Stonington couple makes cat homes ahead of Arctic blast
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Stonington couple is doing their part to make sure our furry friends have a place to stay warm during this cold snap. Philip Clark and his wife Penny have been married for 55 years. Philip has been retired for the last 15. But now, he...
Woke wows customers with Mexican breakfast
COVENTRY — For the first time in more than five years, Coventry has a breakfast restaurant — Woke on Main Street —that offers not only classic waffles, pancakes, and omelets, but some Mexican breakfast items as well. Opened on Jan. 19, this is the second restaurant for...
Pet of the Week: Atlas!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a stunning dog named Atlas! As you can see from his photos Atlas is handsome, athletic, and has a silver and cream-colored coat. He’s 3-and-a-half years old and true to his Greek Titan-inspired name, he has a strong sense of adventure and exploration. On top of […]
newhavenarts.org
Crowns Held High At Black Hair Care Event
Top: State Rep. Robyn Porter. Bottom: Sienna. Lucy Gellman Photos. State Rep. Robyn Porter looked into six-year-old Sienna’s wide eyes, studying the face of one of her youngest constituents. She paused for just a moment, letting the warmth of the room around her sink in. Two seats away, Sienna’s mom, Alisha Crutchfield, listened to every word.
WTNH.com
Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Two weekends left of Forest of Illusions
Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon visits the Forest of Illusions and checks out the colors. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Jobs report, 401k withdrawals, morgage rates. Updated: 25...
Prospect barn fire kills all animals inside
An unknown number of animals were killed in a barn fire in the area of Spring Road on Friday night.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video on Lost Hartford: W. T. Grant, Honiss Oyster House, United States Hotel, Regal Theater and more
In this video I talk about a section of State Street north of the Old State House in Hartford, Connecticut. In the nineteenth century this was the location of the popular United States Hotel. The hotel would be replaced by The First National Bank building, the W. T. Grant store and the Regal Theatre. These were all torn down to make way for the State House Square development in the 1980s. The famed Honiss Oyster House, the origins of which went back to 1845, was located in the basement of the hotel and later the Grant’s store before it closed in 1982.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
wiltonbulletin.com
Torrington residents line up for pet food bank
TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Food Bank offers a free pet food giveaway monthly to residents. The giveaway, staff members said, helps pet owners keep their animals out of shelters "due to the high cost and lack of pet food in some stores." The most recent event was held Jan. 26.
Doctors give tips to keep you and your pets warm during bitter temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — Even though the arctic blast we are about to see is going to be brief, it is certainly dangerously cold enough to take precautions for yourself and your pets. For several years, the First Presbyterian Church of Hartford on Capitol Avenue has been known for its...
thegreyhoundnews.com
Naugatuck doe is a victim of littering
During the first week of January, a pregnant doe with a plastic jug stuck on her head was spotted roaming around with her fawn in Naugatuck, Connecticut. Since the spotting of the poor doe, Naugatuck’s residents have been pushing for somebody to help the deer. Still, there is a more significant issue regarding the litter plaguing these animals’ natural environment.
NBC Connecticut
Mashantucket Pequot, Foxwoods Leaders Break Ground on $300 Million Great Wolf Lodge
A multi-million-dollar project could bring a big economic boost to Connecticut, including hundreds of new jobs. Great Wolf Lodge is opening a new resort and waterpark adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino. The project is officially underway after a groundbreaking Wednesday, and renderings just released offer a glimpse at the development.
