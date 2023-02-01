ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

FOX 61

Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife

PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Underground fire with explosions shuts down Farmington Avenue and Lauren Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street in Hartford are shut down because of a large underground fire with explosions, according to authorities. Multiple crews are investigating the scene. Hartford police said Farmington Avenue will be closed from Sigourney Street to Forest Street and that Laurel Street will be closed from Niles Street […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
NEW HAVEN, CT

