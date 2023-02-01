ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

CBS Boston

Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014. 
LEDYARD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Real estate spike causes South Windsor grand list rise

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s net grand list grew by $717 million, or 23.56%, caused by a large leap in real estate assessments from the recent property revaluation. The grand list includes the total of all taxable property assessments, including motor vehicles, real estate, and personal property in South Windsor on Oct. 1, 2022.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 - $12,500

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 in Pound Ridge is listed at $12,500. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
NBC Connecticut

Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats

There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Pipe Problem Closes Big Y in Enfield

A water pipe problem has closed the Big Y in Enfield on Saturday. Big Y posted on its Facebook page that the store is closed all day Saturday for repairs. According to the store, there is a water pipe problem. The town manager said there is water pouring in from...
ENFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: The facts about longshoremen in CT

I am writing to you in response to your article on Jan. 23 headlined “The existence of union dock workers in CT may soon be decided.”. I am not sure of the purpose of this article, but I think your readers are entitled to have a more accurate picture of the developments at the New London State Pier from the International Longshoremen’s Association’s perspective.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

