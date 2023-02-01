Read full article on original website
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014.
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
Real estate spike causes South Windsor grand list rise
SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s net grand list grew by $717 million, or 23.56%, caused by a large leap in real estate assessments from the recent property revaluation. The grand list includes the total of all taxable property assessments, including motor vehicles, real estate, and personal property in South Windsor on Oct. 1, 2022.
Eyewitness News
‘Woke Breakfast & Coffee’ in Coventry recovers from name controversy
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - There’s nothing sleepy about “Woke Breakfast and Coffee” in Coventry. Cars are constantly pulling into the lot with hungry patrons eager to see what all the fuss is about. Bob French from Coventry said, “the reviews are great.”. However, the restaurant caught...
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon
Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Interest rates, Netflix password crackdown, winter heating costs
Channel 3 viewer David Rainey recorded video of a reported fire at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Feb. 2. Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours...
Eyewitness News
CT oil companies make extra home deliveries as temperatures drop
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures expected to fall to near or below zero, oil companies around the state have been busy making home deliveries. Tim Gaffey is a Rocky Hill resident and he’s pleased with how this winter has played out so far. “For me, its been a...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 - $12,500
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 in Pound Ridge is listed at $12,500. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NBC Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats
There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
WTNH.com
Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
Manchester Directors to consider $1.75M Tong Building purchase
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will decide Tuesday night whether or not to purchase 942-974 Main St., otherwise known as the Tong Building, for $1.75 million. Owing to its colloquial name, the parents of Attorney General William Tong own the downtown property, under the company WJSJM LLC. AT...
NBC Connecticut
Water Pipe Problem Closes Big Y in Enfield
A water pipe problem has closed the Big Y in Enfield on Saturday. Big Y posted on its Facebook page that the store is closed all day Saturday for repairs. According to the store, there is a water pipe problem. The town manager said there is water pouring in from...
darientimes.com
Opinion: The facts about longshoremen in CT
I am writing to you in response to your article on Jan. 23 headlined “The existence of union dock workers in CT may soon be decided.”. I am not sure of the purpose of this article, but I think your readers are entitled to have a more accurate picture of the developments at the New London State Pier from the International Longshoremen’s Association’s perspective.
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
