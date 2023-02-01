Rory McIlroy, the world’s top-ranked golfer, commits to return to the Travelers Championship for 2023

Rory McIlroy, currently the No.1 player in the world, will join the field at the Travelers Championship in June.

With the PGA’s new “elevated” status for certain tournaments, The Travelers will have a $20 million purse and is expected to get all of the top 20 players in the Player Impact Program , which ranks players on success as well as their popularity.

“We know we’re going to get a deep, star-studded player field, so hearing that Rory has committed is a great start and wonderful news for our tournament and our fans,” tournament director Nathan Grube said. “Rory has enjoyed coming to Connecticut and he’s played well at TPC River Highlands. Late June might seem far off, but the excitement for this year’s tournament is already building. If you’re someone who roots for Rory and appreciates watching the best players in the world, you need to make plans to be part of the action here.”

McIlroy, 33, winner of 23 tournaments, including four majors, has been a crowd favorite at the TPC River Highlands. He played the Travelers in 2017, 18, 20 and 22 , all top-20 finishes between 6- and 13-under par. An outspoken critic of the golfers who left the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf events, McIlroy shot a first-round 62 in 2022, but a quadruple bogey in the second round set him too far back.

In response to the LIV Tour, the PGA has designated certain tournaments as “elevated,” possibly on a rotating basis. The Travelers, which raised more than $2.5 million for local charities in 2022, will more than double its purse for this first year of elevated tournaments. It is scheduled for June 22-25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

“Rory is a great friend who has been incredibly supportive of our tournament, and we appreciate the relationship we’ve built with him,” said Andy Bessette, executive VP and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Having Rory here competing against the top players in the world will really take this year’s Travelers Championship to the next level. It’s a world-class event that provides meaningful support for our communities and hundreds of local charities.”

A three-time player of the year, McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and ‘14 and The Open Championship in 2014. Most recently, he won the DP World Tour’s event at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic last week.

