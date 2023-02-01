Read full article on original website
thenexthoops.com
How the Washington Mystics reshaped their backcourt in free agency
On the first day of WNBA free agency, the Washington Mystics blended old and new in a bid to upgrade their backcourt. The result wound up looking a lot like the 2022 roster, which finished fifth in the regular season — but also like 2019, when the Mystics won the first and only championship in franchise history.
Sky add former Sun guard Courtney Williams amid departures
Courtney Williams will be signing with Chicago, which is looking to reload after losing four major pieces from its 2022 squad.
WREG
Courtney Vandersloot Announces She’s Signing With Liberty
The four-time All Star had announced her decision to leave the Sky after 12 seasons earlier this week. A big offseason for the Liberty just got even bigger. Just a day after New York landed superstar Breanna Stewart, the team has now added veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. The four-time All Star announced her decision to join the Liberty on Thursday with an emoji-filled, third-person tweet.
Storm sign G Kia Nurse
Free agent guard Kia Nurse signed a contract with the Seattle Storm on Friday. Terms of the deal were not
Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on Liberty in major free agency move
The New York Liberty is building something special. Just a day after signing two-time Finals MVP and 2022 scoring champion Breanna Stewart, versatile guard Courtney Vandersloot is also joining the franchise. Instead of a reporter announcing the news, she revealed her next move on Twitter:. “#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing...
Clayton News Daily
Caps re-sign F Sonny Milano to 3-year deal
The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension on Saturday. Milano, 26, has eight goals and 14 assists in 40 games this season, his first with the Capitals. He matched his career high in goals (14) and set a personal best in assists (20) last season with the Anaheim Ducks before signing with Washington in free agency.
Wings G Crystal Dangerfield signs multi-year contract
Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield signed a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed
Clayton News Daily
Lynx sign former Fever G Tiffany Mitchell
The Minnesota Lynx signed veteran free-agent guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday. The Lynx didn't announce terms of the deal. Mitchell played for the Indiana Fever in her previous seven WNBA seasons. She has career averages of 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 209 games (95 starts). Black history from the...
Clayton News Daily
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season. Williams has career averages of 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots over eight WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun (2015), Atlanta...
Clayton News Daily
Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "I am excited to continue my WNBA journey with the Seattle Storm," Magbegor said. "I would like to thank Talisa (Rhea, general manager), (head coach Noelle Quinn) and the ownership group for their belief in me. I can't wait get back to Seattle, get back to work with my teammates and get back to playing in front of our fans at Climate Pledge Arena."
Breanna Stewart to sign with New York Liberty
NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart couldn’t turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her […]
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Chicago Sky Lose Azura Stevens to Sparks; Courtney Vandersloot Joins Liberty
The 2021 WNBA champions follow Candace Parker out of Chicago.
Mystics ink veteran guard and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver
When the Washington Mystics begin the 2023 season, they will have a familiar face on the roster in veteran guard Kristi Toliver. The WNBA free agency moratorium period was lifted this week with players and teams officially being able to announce and sign contracts. Toliver initially announced via social media that she would not be returning to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she played the 2022 season for. She then broke her own news by following that up with another announcement via social media that she would be signing with the Mystics in WNBA free agency. Toliver currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. This is her second season as an assistant coach for the Mavs.
Clayton News Daily
Trail Blazers dig out of 20-point hole to defeat Wizards
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter on Friday, helping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 20-point deficit in a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. Simons drained nine 3-pointers and added six assists as the Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the...
Clayton News Daily
Cam Thomas' career night carries Nets over Wizards
Cam Thomas scored 19 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and converted the go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night in New York. Thomas joined Stephon Marbury as the...
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ title odds plummet in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
The Brooklyn Nets appeared to have turned around their season when they won 12 straight games in December and early January. The star-studded Nets settled into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 5 1/2 games out of first entering Friday's play. But now, Kyrie Irving has decided he wants...
Clayton News Daily
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons out vs. Wizards
Brooklyn Nets guards Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Washington Wizards. The Nets announced Irving is nursing right calf soreness, while Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness stemming from his injury sustained in a game on Jan. 26. Irving is...
NBC Sports
Mystics aren't concerned with Liberty, Aces free agency moves
No two teams have dominated WNBA offseason storylines more than the New York Liberty and the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. New York went all-in this offseason bringing in two MVPs - Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. The Aces are fresh off their first WNBA championship but appear to have gotten even better by bringing Candace Parker.
Clayton News Daily
Clippers, Knicks meet amid scrapping for playoff positioning
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers each have about a third of the season left to play. But they each got reminders Thursday night how narrow the margins already are in the race for playoff seeding. The Knicks and Clippers will be looking to get a chance to...
