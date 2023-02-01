ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

102.9 WBLM

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Take a NASA Space Adventure in Boston, Massachusetts

Let the journey begin in a most immersive, interactive way that may very easily be the closest most of us ever get to space. Welcome to the Space Adventure described as must-see, family-friendly fun. You'll get to wind around and celebrate space and the moon landing with more than 300 authentic, original items supplied by NASA itself. This 35,000 square-foot immersive exhibit may be one of the most unique experiences, because according to Space Adventure, it's like you're traveling to and around the moon.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England

Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
valleypatriot.com

Lawrence Native Art Jacobs, US Army Silver Star and Three Purple Heats ~ VALLEY PATRIOT OF THE MONTH, HERO IN OUR MIDST

Little did I know that my previous story about US Army Medic Steve Bird from Groveland, and his brave efforts to treat the wounded on the battlefields of Vietnam in 1968, would lead me to this feature about Art Jacobs, who was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in Salem, New Hampshire, Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Art was a US Army helicopter pilot who served two one-year tours in Vietnam.
LAWRENCE, MA
B98.5

Airline Offering “All You Can Fly” Pass To Maine & Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

How This 12-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Won $10,000 for Protecting the Planet, Starting With Orangutans

It shouldn't be any surprise that 12-year-old Jack Dalton, dubbed the Kid Conservationist from Manchester, New Hampshire, won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. While most pre-teens are living the life of a typical kid, Jack is one of 15 kids around the country and Canada honored as a young leader because of his significant and positive impact in our world on people, their communities, and the environment. Each of the winners, including Jack, received $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development

Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston schools closed Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency

BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools are closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools were closed because of the expected conditions.
BOSTON, MA
