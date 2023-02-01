Let the journey begin in a most immersive, interactive way that may very easily be the closest most of us ever get to space. Welcome to the Space Adventure described as must-see, family-friendly fun. You'll get to wind around and celebrate space and the moon landing with more than 300 authentic, original items supplied by NASA itself. This 35,000 square-foot immersive exhibit may be one of the most unique experiences, because according to Space Adventure, it's like you're traveling to and around the moon.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO