FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
Gorgeous City Views Await You in This $2.2M Boston Condo in Massachusetts
We all know that living in Boston costs an arm and a leg (take that back, both arms and both legs). It's no easy financial feat, and most of us would consider ourselves lucky to snag a somewhat ok place for a non-exorbitant price. But take a step back for...
Take a NASA Space Adventure in Boston, Massachusetts
Let the journey begin in a most immersive, interactive way that may very easily be the closest most of us ever get to space. Welcome to the Space Adventure described as must-see, family-friendly fun. You'll get to wind around and celebrate space and the moon landing with more than 300 authentic, original items supplied by NASA itself. This 35,000 square-foot immersive exhibit may be one of the most unique experiences, because according to Space Adventure, it's like you're traveling to and around the moon.
One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England
Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times. During...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Native Art Jacobs, US Army Silver Star and Three Purple Heats ~ VALLEY PATRIOT OF THE MONTH, HERO IN OUR MIDST
Little did I know that my previous story about US Army Medic Steve Bird from Groveland, and his brave efforts to treat the wounded on the battlefields of Vietnam in 1968, would lead me to this feature about Art Jacobs, who was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in Salem, New Hampshire, Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Art was a US Army helicopter pilot who served two one-year tours in Vietnam.
wmay.com
Dangerous and possibly record-breaking freeze heading to Northeast: What to expect
(NEW YORK) — A dangerous and possibly record-shattering freeze is invading the Northeast. The cold moved into the Northeast Friday morning, with a wind chill — what temperature it feels like — expected to reach minus 21 degrees in Maine, minus 22 degrees in Vermont and minus 7 degrees in Buffalo, New York.
Airline Offering “All You Can Fly” Pass To Maine & Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Reboot of the Classic Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Will Be Set in New England
Frasier has left the building. But…he’s about to reenter New England. 30 years after flying to the West Coast to begin a new life in Seattle, Dr. Frasier Crane is headed back East. And to what city?. Where it all began, of course. As reported in Variety, the...
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
Boston Symphony Orchestra in Massachusetts Announces Tanglewood 2023 Season
If you've ever spent time in or near the Berkshires in Massachusetts during the summer months, you've probably heard of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's annual seasons at Tanglewood. Described as "one of the world’s most beloved music festivals", Tanglewood brings in over 350,000 annual attendees to the Berkshires, according to...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
How This 12-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Won $10,000 for Protecting the Planet, Starting With Orangutans
It shouldn't be any surprise that 12-year-old Jack Dalton, dubbed the Kid Conservationist from Manchester, New Hampshire, won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. While most pre-teens are living the life of a typical kid, Jack is one of 15 kids around the country and Canada honored as a young leader because of his significant and positive impact in our world on people, their communities, and the environment. Each of the winners, including Jack, received $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.
Boston Public Schools closed Friday due to extreme cold weather
Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday as the city braces for a dangerously cold air mass that is expected to blast the region with brutal wind chills.
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
high-profile.com
Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development
Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
WCVB
Boston schools closed Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency
BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools are closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools were closed because of the expected conditions.
