Dayton Public Schools host Women in Sports event: “Who’s in the Jersey?”
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools hosted a “Who’s in the Jersey?” panel discussion on Thursday night, honoring girls and women in sports and their journey beyond the jersey. Guests included were UD Women’s Basketball Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, coach and entrepreneur Danielle Roe, motivational speaker Phillitia...
City of Dayton makes major commitment to local Black and Brown businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval of agreements, the City of Dayton is announcing the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On February 1, 2023, investments of $1.5 million for Miami Valley Urban League and $250,000 for On Purpose Academy were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan's $7.6...
Wear red to raise awareness: First-ever mobile CPR training kiosk coming to the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital. Friday, February 3, is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association wants to highlight women's heart health specifically. It's important to get the education necessary to take...
Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District introducing new Community Mini Grants
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District (MCACD) has introduced new Community Mini Grants to support arts and cultural activities aimed at increasing access to the arts and bringing people together. The new grants will be awarded on a rolling basis and will be worth...
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
Suspect in Huber Heights crash indicted after Tipp City man dies from injuries
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of causing a high-speed crash in which a Tipp City man was fatally injured was indicted today on several charges. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that Cory Allen Harbarger, 27, of Dayton fled from sheriff's deputies Jan. 24 in a stolen BMW. He reportedly led them on a high-speed chase from Harrison Township to Huber Heights.
Tomorrow snaps colder after a mild day today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives overnight with a flurry or two possible. Friday morning starts in the teens with single digit wind chills likely. Friday remains cool all day staying in...
Shooting leaves two people dead in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, OHIO (WKEF) -- A second victim is now dead after a shooting overnight in Middletown. Middletown Police responded to 700-B 15th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of two people being shot, according to the police department's social media. Officers arrived on scene and discovered two victims of...
After a cold Friday, the weekend turns warmer
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friday remains cool all day staying in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens. Saturday starts bitter cold but temperatures will start to climb into the upper 30s. Saturday should have more sun than clouds during the day. Warmer weather continues this weekend with...
SICSA hosts Bark 'n' Bling sale
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friends of SICSA hosted its annual " Bark 'N' Bling" fundraiser this weekend. The free event gave the public the chance to help animals while shopping for new and gently used jewelry and accessories. Organizers say for 10 years, this event has helped raise money for...
Attorney generals say law prohibits mailing abortion pills; law experts argue it does not
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Twenty state attorney generals, including Ohio’s Dave Yost, co-signed a letter to Walgreens and CVS, the country’s two largest drugstore chains, in opposition of distributing abortion pills in the mail. These letters addressed the AG's concerns regarding mailing abortion pills. They believed abortion pills...
Middletown Police, FBI find 7 guns, several pounds of drugs, over $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and FBI agents found drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash during a raid in Middletown. Jatae Tisdale and Benjamin Davis were arrested after search warrants were served at homes on 15th Avenue and 10th Avenue. They found cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, an...
