Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
Isla Fisher, 46, Shows off Toned Legs in a Swimsuit in Vacay Photos

Isla Fisher seems to be enjoying 2023 so far with a lovely beach vacation, and she's sharing some of these fun travels with her followers. The actress, 46, shared pics of herself on Instagram wearing a cut-out swimsuit and coverup that put her strong legs (and a peek of her toned abs) on display.
20 movie stars that are nearly impossible to work with

Slide 1 of 21: We may admire their talent on the big screen, but behind the scenes they are a nightmare! Substance abuse, rudeness, constant lateness, hot tempers, diva tantrums … meet the 20 movie stars that are nearly impossible to work with, and often hard to even be around!
EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus has invested in self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, partnering with founder Isabel Vita. Vita has become the most in-demand tanning artist in Hollywood, with clients who include Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry. Cyrus began getting Vita’s custom services about three years ago. She’s in Dolce Glow, in fact, in the music video for her current hit “Flowers” and also turned to Vita for her bronzed look onstage during her New Year’s Eve special.
Tiny Fish Jumps Through Hoops | The Dodo

These tiny fish can jump through hoops, watch the little one that started the Betta Olympics and can do it all and show everyone that Bettas are secret geniuses!. Special thanks to Pepsi & Louisa! Follow along on Instagram: https://thedo.do/AquascapeArt. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
Stray Cat Decides To Work At A Car Shop And Greet Every Customer | The Dodo

Stray cat wanders into a car shop and decides to stay — then this guy who works there gets super attached ❤️️. Keep up with Buster and all his adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/buster_and_brothers, and TikTok: http://thedo.do/Buster_and_brothers. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
Gigi Hadid Goes Full Supermodel Glam for Givenchy

All products featured on GRAZIA are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, GRAZIA may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is starting the new year with a fresh new luxury campaign under her belt. The new Next in Fashion host was photographed by Heji Shin in the... The post Gigi Hadid Goes Full Supermodel Glam for Givenchy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.
You can now stay in Prince’s private Caribbean villa

Whatever you think of the music of Prince (ask us? It’s great), the guy had style. Prince was lavish and glamourous to his core – and that’s certainly reflected in his holiday home in the Caribbean, which has just landed on the rental market. The Emara Estate...
Street Cat Is So Determined To Get Inside This Woman’s Home | The Dodo

Street cat shows up at woman’s door determined to be let inside — and the sweetest things happen when she finally gets her wish 😻. Special thanks to Patches! Follow along on Youtube: https://thedo.do/-PatchesLima, TikTok: https://thedo.do/patcheslima & Instagram: https://thedo.do/PatchesLima. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
Carrie Bradshaw’s Love of Fendi Baguettes Has Gone Too Far

Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, famously portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, may be known for extensive Louboutin and Manolo collection—but when it comes to handbags, she’s a devoted Fendi Baguette gal. Over the years, Carrie has worn many of the purses on the hit HBO series. Remember that episode in season three when she’s robbed at gunpoint over one? “Give me your bag,” the robber says. “It’s a baguette,” quips Carrie.

