Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Philadelphia Eagle indicted for rape, kidnapping
Cambridge, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping, according to Ohio officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden announced last week that Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, Ohio has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. Sills, an offensive guard for the NFL’s Eagles, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one...
A family bond through Eagles football
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As far as “man caves” go, Phil DeSarno of Clarks Summit has an impressive one. He’s a diehard Eagles fan, and the walls of his basement are covered in green memorabilia. But DeSarno’s love of the Birds goes back to his childhood and a special bond he shared with […]
Cardinal Mooney graduate set to coach in Super Bowl
2010 Cardinal Mooney graduate Donald D'Alesio is the safeties coach for the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
How Deshuan Watson’s contract impacts rest of AFC North: Jeff Lloyd, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns...
NBC4 Columbus
Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td. Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State …. The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td.
Clayton News Daily
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
Want to make the trip to Glendale, Ariz.? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
WLWT 5
Attorney breaks down unanswered questions after case against Bengals Joe Mixon reassigned
CINCINNATI — The so-called rush to judgment in the Joe Mixon matter does not preclude an ultimate judgment. Cincinnati police have reassigned the case to a different investigator, and there are a number of ways it could go. Three days after a criminal charge against the Bengals' running back...
Super Bowl game balls hand-stitched in Ohio
You can't have the big game without a ball, and that's where Ohio comes in.
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria
ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
chatsports.com
Toledo Looks For Sixth Consecutive Victory on Wednesday vs. Buffalo
TOLEDO, Ohio – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Toledo women's basketball team welcomes Buffalo to Savage Arena on Wednesday night. Action between the Rockets and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) finds itself in the thick of the race for the...
Metro News
Morgantown closes strong to defeat Wheeling Park for third time, 59-45
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an ideal world, Morgantown boys basketball coach Dave Tallman and Wheeling Park boys basketball coach Michael Jebbia wouldn’t have been guiding their respective teams against one another for the second time in five days. However, that was exactly the case Tuesday night at MHS...
Clayton News Daily
Tyrese Haliburton out to help Pacers stop unraveling vs. Heat
Struggling is one thing. The Indiana Pacers, who visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, appear to be unraveling. With 12 losses in their past 14 games, the Pacers are -- or should be -- in panic mode. There is good news for the Pacers, however, in the form of...
Centerville overtakes St. Edward in Division I of Associated Press state boys basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Centerville is back in the No. 1 spot of the Associated Press state boys basketball poll, following St. Edward’s first loss on Friday, 53-50, at rival St. Ignatius. The Eagles slipped to second in the Division I poll, but have eight first-place votes. Centerville has...
Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
