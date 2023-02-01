ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Philadelphia Eagle indicted for rape, kidnapping

Cambridge, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping, according to Ohio officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden announced last week that Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, Ohio has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. Sills, an offensive guard for the NFL’s Eagles, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one...
SARAHSVILLE, OH
WBRE

A family bond through Eagles football

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As far as “man caves” go, Phil DeSarno of Clarks Summit has an impressive one. He’s a diehard Eagles fan, and the walls of his basement are covered in green memorabilia. But DeSarno’s love of the Birds goes back to his childhood and a special bond he shared with […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players

The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td. Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State …. The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td.
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom

Want to make the trip to Glendale, Ariz.? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
GLENDALE, AZ
Chronicle-Telegram

H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria

ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
ELYRIA, OH
chatsports.com

Toledo Looks For Sixth Consecutive Victory on Wednesday vs. Buffalo

TOLEDO, Ohio – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Toledo women's basketball team welcomes Buffalo to Savage Arena on Wednesday night. Action between the Rockets and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) finds itself in the thick of the race for the...
TOLEDO, OH
Metro News

Morgantown closes strong to defeat Wheeling Park for third time, 59-45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an ideal world, Morgantown boys basketball coach Dave Tallman and Wheeling Park boys basketball coach Michael Jebbia wouldn’t have been guiding their respective teams against one another for the second time in five days. However, that was exactly the case Tuesday night at MHS...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clayton News Daily

Tyrese Haliburton out to help Pacers stop unraveling vs. Heat

Struggling is one thing. The Indiana Pacers, who visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, appear to be unraveling. With 12 losses in their past 14 games, the Pacers are -- or should be -- in panic mode. There is good news for the Pacers, however, in the form of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy