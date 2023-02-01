ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Sheriff’s Office arrests man following Hamlet shooting

By Daily Journal Staff
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJupY_0kYwX70W00
Thomas Earl Guinn

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following a shooting on North Street in Hamlet.

Investigators charged Thomas Earl Guinn, 35, of North Street, with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a shooting victim, according to a press release.

Deputies, along with members of Hamlet Fire & Rescue, arrived and located a man with a single gunshot wound to the head and face area.

The victim was treated and transported to FirstHealth Richmond with non-life threatening injuries.

Guinn was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Guinn as prior convictions for assault, possession of a Sch. II and VI drugs, and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

Comments / 3

Related
dillonheraldonline.com

WANTED: Police Seeking Whereabouts Of Murder Suspect

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a murder suspect. Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for Murder and Attempted Murder, in reference to an incident which occurred on January 21st, 2023, on Sandy Acres Drive, in Dillon County. If...
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Feb. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to P&C Food Mark to recover a stolen Hyundai Elantra. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Yvonne Alley. ROCKINGHAM — At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street following a vehicle stop that yielded a suspect possessing two bags of suspected marijuana, a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine, a pill bottle with three grams of suspected heroin and a silver and black handgun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Thomas Winfield.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
wfxb.com

Shooting Led To A Vehicle Crashing Into A Tree

An investigation has been opened into a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in Dillon County. On Thursday, someone shot at a home from a car which instigated someone inside the home to respond back with gunfire. As gunshots were returned, the vehicle crashed into a tree and injured a man who occupied the car.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
cbs17

4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wpde.com

1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy