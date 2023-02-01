Sheriff’s Office arrests man following Hamlet shooting

Thomas Earl Guinn

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following a shooting on North Street in Hamlet.

Investigators charged Thomas Earl Guinn, 35, of North Street, with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a shooting victim, according to a press release.

Deputies, along with members of Hamlet Fire & Rescue, arrived and located a man with a single gunshot wound to the head and face area.

The victim was treated and transported to FirstHealth Richmond with non-life threatening injuries.

Guinn was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Guinn as prior convictions for assault, possession of a Sch. II and VI drugs, and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.