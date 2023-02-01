ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visually Impaired New Brunswick Wrestler an 'Inspirational Leader'

By Chuck O'Donnell
 3 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Oscar Garcia recently stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, unsure of which way to face or how to react as the referee raised his opponent’s arm in victory.

No matter that the first junior varsity wrestling match in the freshman’s career ended in a third-period pin at 113 pounds, it was a huge victory.

The moment left the crowd of 150 or so inside the New Brunswick High School gym cheering for him, a group of teammates inspired by him and a coach shedding tears of happiness with him.

Garcia, whose eyes are coated with telltale white film of glaucoma that has reduced the world to shadowy shapes, battled with all his heart. And don’t think being visually impaired isn’t a challenge in a sport where reading your opponent’s feet, eyes and shoulders help you anticipate what’s coming next.

Survival instincts took over and the techniques he’s learned during his brief time on the mat came to the forefront. He spun, he pushed, he lunged. He kept his elbows tucked in and his head up. He fought his way out of one cradle before succumbing to another.

He returned to the sidelines and the admiring embrace of his teammates on the New Brunswick High School wrestling team. They surrounded him as the gym erupted with applause.

After, Garcia was philosophical about his loss to his Spotswood opponent on Wednesday, Jan. 25: Being on the mat was exhilarating, and he appreciated the support of the crowd and his teammates. But for this competitor, losing still stings.

“I was nervous because it was my first match in front of a bunch of people and I didn’t want to mess up,” Garcia said. “I didn’t hear the crowd. I went back and checked out the video of the match, and heard (my coaches)  telling me to do this, do that. I didn’t hear them.”

Ben Ostner, the wrestling coach, said Garcia is a tireless worker who hasn’t missed a practice or a match since the season started after Thanksgiving.

He said he was eager to reward Garcia for his hard work, but didn’t want to put him in a bout until he knew he would be able to safely fend for himself.

"A Lot of Greatness"

“Every day he comes in with a smile. He’s ready to go and ready to learn and he picks it up quickly,” Ostner said. “He's an inspirational leader for the rest of the team. Getting him that match the other day, it was something special just because it was a month and half of hard work he’s put in and it culminated in that experience of going out there and wrestling for the first time.”

Garcia’s dedication has earned him the respect of the other 40 or so fellow wrestlers on the team.

Dorian Pena, who wrestles at 113 and 120, said it may have been “shocking” on the first day of practice to see a kid with visual impairment on the mat.

“But we’ve all tried to help him adjust,” Pena said. “We’re just very proud of him. It takes a lot of greatness and courage to be doing what he’s doing. It also got me reflecting. He is blind, and there are people with all their senses and they complain a lot. Oscar, he never complains.”

And he never lets his visual impairment hold him back from anything, even though one of his teachers suggested that he shouldn’t wrestle.

Navigating High School

Garcia slowly began to lose his sight starting at age 2 because of glaucoma, a group of diseases caused by damage to the optic nerves. In his case, pressure on the nerve, particularly in his right eye, caused the loss of sight. He was able to do his homework using large-print materials up until a few years ago, but his sight declined after a medical procedure.

Even with a paraprofessional and a cane assisting him, it isn’t easy navigating hallways filled with students going about their days. Using Brail and special computer keyboards, he’s amassed a 4.3 GPA with a schedule of honors classes – including his favorite subject, algebra.

Away from school, he’s the son of parents who came to the United States from the Oaxaca area of Mexico. He enjoys listening to rap music and making a fuss over his new baby sister, Denise.

Garcia harbors dreams of being a promoter for MMA or boxing events for Showtime – you may have guessed he really likes contact sports. That’s what drew him to wrestling.

During one recent afternoon practice, he was back at the grind, as Ostner puts it.

The coach  was putting the team through shooting drills, showing the team how to attack the opponent. And there was Garcia with one of his practice partners, putting in the work.

When Ostner gives the order, the wrestlers leap up and begin to do sprints back and forth across the gym. Garcia, guided by the hand by a teammate, does them, too.

With just a handful of opportunities left between now and the end of the dual meet season on Feb. 10, Garcia is hopeful about getting another shot on the mat.

“I was a little hesitant at first when I decided to come out for the team,” Garcia said. “I just kept thinking, ‘Don’t give up. Just keep doing whatever you like to do.’”

