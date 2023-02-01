ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
Administrator gone from Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ojibwe tribal leaders are making a change at the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC). Michael J. “Mic” Isham Jr. no longer serves as executive administrator of the GLIFWC. In a statement to Northern News Now the GLIFWC wrote, “While...
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
Hunters will see more opportunities to hunt black bears this fall

Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest black bears this fall. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bears — up about 1.7 percent from last year’s quota. The agency is also issuing 12,760 licenses this year, which is an almost 5 percent increase from last season.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Clean Wisconsin Looks at Turning Some Corn Fields into Solar Farms

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
