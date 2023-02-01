Read full article on original website
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
marinelink.com
Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
northernnewsnow.com
Administrator gone from Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ojibwe tribal leaders are making a change at the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC). Michael J. “Mic” Isham Jr. no longer serves as executive administrator of the GLIFWC. In a statement to Northern News Now the GLIFWC wrote, “While...
wtaq.com
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Ready For A Warmup? Minnesota’s Temperatures Could Trend Warmer Than Normal Into February
As was forecasted by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center a couple of weeks ago, Minnesota saw an arctic blast to end the month of January - and those temperatures are lingering into the first couple of days of February. An especially brutal blast of cold air, bringing wind chill warnings with...
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
wpr.org
Using road salt has its drawbacks, some community leaders see a solution in brine
Community leaders in Wisconsin are increasingly turning to liquid brine, a mixture of salt and water, to minimize environmental and safety concerns and manage winter road conditions. "I think there's a lot more momentum and discussion about it today than there was even five years ago," said Shannon Haydin, stormwater...
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
wpr.org
Hunters will see more opportunities to hunt black bears this fall
Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest black bears this fall. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bears — up about 1.7 percent from last year’s quota. The agency is also issuing 12,760 licenses this year, which is an almost 5 percent increase from last season.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
cwbradio.com
Clean Wisconsin Looks at Turning Some Corn Fields into Solar Farms
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
