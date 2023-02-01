When the he Horned Frogs & Cowboys meet in Stillwater’s Gallagher-Iba Arena the last two seasons, fans were treated to instant classics. In 2021, TCU’s RJ Nembhard drained a mid-range jumper to give TCU the lead with 7 seconds to play, giving OSU and future #1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham a chance to win it at the buzzer, but it clanked short off the rim to give TCU the win. In 2022 the referees bailed out the Cowboys, giving future Horned Frog Rondel Walker free throws in the final seconds and Walker converted both to take a one-point win. The stage is set for another classic in 2023 as TCU goes in as road underdogs with OSU on a 2-game win streak that has given it a season sweep of its Bedlam rival Sooners and a dominant showing over Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO