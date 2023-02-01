ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU 73, Oklahoma State 79: Comeback Thwarted

The TCU Horned Frogs had trouble escaping the wintery conditions to reach Stillwater for Saturday’s key Big 12 showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, bringing ice cold shooting to the first half. The Frogs were again without starters Eddie Lampkin and Mike Miles and the TCU stars were sorely missed as the Horned Frogs late rally fell short in a 79-73 loss on Saturday afternoon. TCU trailed by as much as 19 before a few big 2nd half runs had the Frogs ahead with four minutes to play, but the Cowboys answered with 5-straight points from John-Michael Wright and OSU put the game out of reach.
Game Thread: # 15 TCU Basketball at Oklahoma State

When the he Horned Frogs & Cowboys meet in Stillwater’s Gallagher-Iba Arena the last two seasons, fans were treated to instant classics. In 2021, TCU’s RJ Nembhard drained a mid-range jumper to give TCU the lead with 7 seconds to play, giving OSU and future #1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham a chance to win it at the buzzer, but it clanked short off the rim to give TCU the win. In 2022 the referees bailed out the Cowboys, giving future Horned Frog Rondel Walker free throws in the final seconds and Walker converted both to take a one-point win. The stage is set for another classic in 2023 as TCU goes in as road underdogs with OSU on a 2-game win streak that has given it a season sweep of its Bedlam rival Sooners and a dominant showing over Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico

Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
