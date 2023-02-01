Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland Winter Light Festival lights up night skies for 8th year (photos)
The eighth Portland Winter Light Festival kicked off Friday night at Pioneer Courthouse Square with a barrage of fire-driven performances and interactive art installations gleaming with a spectrum of lights. The free event, themed “The Light of the Stars,” features a 16-foot robot by Tyler FuQua at the Salmon Street...
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival
During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
Beyoncé isn’t coming to Portland on her tour, but you can still see her in the Pacific Northwest
Beyoncé announced earlier this week that she will be taking over Planet Earth in 2023 (going on tour). Unfortunately, she’s right on trend and is joining Madonna and Taylor Swift in skipping Portland. But, as we’ve said before, no need to despair! You probably wouldn’t have gotten tickets to see her here anyway.
thatoregonlife.com
Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn
Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?
Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
Operator announced for Portland’s 3rd safe rest village
The Salvation Army will operate the third of Portland’s six safe rest sites for homeless individuals, which is expected to soon open in Northeast Portland. The city said Friday that an opening date for its first safe sleep RV and vehicle parking camp on Northeast Sunderland Avenue near Portland International Airport will be announced after the city-county office of homeless services and the Salvation Army finalize budgetary details and an operating agreement.
Oregon Craft Beer Month, Zwickelmania light up dark months: Oregon Brews and News
Out of Dry January we go straight into one of the slowest months in the craft beer world. In other words, many breweries are basically just trying to scrape through the winter. Some aid comes, though, as February is Oregon Craft Beer Month. The Oregon Brewers Guild will highlight the...
‘It’s my passion’: Portland shop offers ‘cute,’ chakra-aligning jewelry
Whether a customer is looking for "something cute" or something to align their chakras, a Portland jewelry store owner has it all -- building off of a passion that started as a teen.
Hear live music from these artists coming to Portland in February
Between the Portland Jazz Festival, the Northwest Black Comedy Festival and the Cascade Festival of African Films, February is a busy month for Portland’s arts, culture and entertainment scenes.
Portland facing wet weekend weather
Whatever your plans are for the weekend (you could check out the Winter Light Festival tonight), remember your rain coat if you’re in the Portland area. Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 52 degrees. Sunday will bring...
Björnson Vineyard makes history in Oregon’s Eola-Amity Hills
I drove up Bethel Heights Road to meet with Pattie and Mark Björnson, co-founders of Björnson Vineyards in Salem. I had no idea I was going to taste an incredible white wine made with one of the world’s rarest grapes. Björnson Vineyard is best known for: hospitality....
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
The Portland Mercury
Sassy, Fun Trivia Questions about Local Entitled White Guys, Hollywood in Portland, and... Surprise! You're Marrying a ROBOT! 🤖
HOWDY THERE, SMARTY BUTT! It's time once again to put your brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, you'll test your amazing knowledge on such topics as identifying local entitled white guys, Hollywood coming to Portland, and YOUR choice for which famous robot you will marry! (Bleep-bleep-blorp! 🤖 Mazel tov!)
TriMet fares free Saturday, Feb. 4, in honor of Rosa Parks Day
TriMet is commemorating Rosa Parks Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, with free rides. “To celebrate and honor the iconic Rosa Parks and her contributions to the civil rights movement, we will not collect fares on buses, MAX, WES and LIFT on February 4 – Rosa Parks’ birthday,” the transit agency said in a news release.
everout.com
Black-Owned Restaurants to Visit in Portland
Black History Month runs from February 1-March 1, reminding us of the year-round significance of supporting Black-owned businesses and highlighting their contributions to our communities. We've made it easy for you by gathering a number of Black-owned bars and restaurants, from the West African favorite Akadi to Gregory Gourdet's Kann. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
The Portland Mercury
Sorry New Seasons Upper Management
You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Interior Designer’s Cool Family Pad in Maplewood
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an interior designer’s own home in Maplewood. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
Portlander will try to win again on ‘Jeopardy’ Friday
Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, turned in an impressive performance in the “Jeopardy!” episode broadcast Thursday. After enjoying a comfortable lead through much of the game, Marcus had the correct answer in the Final Jeopardy round, and emerged with the victory, and $42,200 in winnings. The...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0