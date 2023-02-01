ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn

Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?

Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Operator announced for Portland’s 3rd safe rest village

The Salvation Army will operate the third of Portland’s six safe rest sites for homeless individuals, which is expected to soon open in Northeast Portland. The city said Friday that an opening date for its first safe sleep RV and vehicle parking camp on Northeast Sunderland Avenue near Portland International Airport will be announced after the city-county office of homeless services and the Salvation Army finalize budgetary details and an operating agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland facing wet weekend weather

Whatever your plans are for the weekend (you could check out the Winter Light Festival tonight), remember your rain coat if you’re in the Portland area. Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 52 degrees. Sunday will bring...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sassy, Fun Trivia Questions about Local Entitled White Guys, Hollywood in Portland, and... Surprise! You're Marrying a ROBOT! 🤖

HOWDY THERE, SMARTY BUTT! It's time once again to put your brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, you'll test your amazing knowledge on such topics as identifying local entitled white guys, Hollywood coming to Portland, and YOUR choice for which famous robot you will marry! (Bleep-bleep-blorp! 🤖 Mazel tov!)
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

Black-Owned Restaurants to Visit in Portland

Black History Month runs from February 1-March 1, reminding us of the year-round significance of supporting Black-owned businesses and highlighting their contributions to our communities. We've made it easy for you by gathering a number of Black-owned bars and restaurants, from the West African favorite Akadi to Gregory Gourdet's Kann. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sorry New Seasons Upper Management

You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Interior Designer’s Cool Family Pad in Maplewood

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an interior designer’s own home in Maplewood. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portlander will try to win again on ‘Jeopardy’ Friday

Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, turned in an impressive performance in the “Jeopardy!” episode broadcast Thursday. After enjoying a comfortable lead through much of the game, Marcus had the correct answer in the Final Jeopardy round, and emerged with the victory, and $42,200 in winnings. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

