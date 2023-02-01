ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Family Promise of Ozaukee County celebrates its new home

PORT WASHINGTON - With the snip of a ribbon, Family Promise of Ozaukee County celebrated the next step in its mission to provide services to help stabilize Ozaukee County homeless children and families. The celebration took place Tuesday in the new Portview Emergency Shelter, a former nursery school on Sunset...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Standing the test of time

Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Stages don’t get any bigger for local dance teams

THE PORT WASHINGTON (right) and Grafton high school dance teams performed at center court of the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, during halftime of a game between the girls’ teams from their schools last week. Photos by Mitch Maersch.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s

February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
WEST BEND, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Man was taking car for repairs when it burst into flames in Port

Owner of 2006 Lincoln Town Car says vehicle died, he pulled over and 'all I could do is get out'. Flames engulfed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on Grand Avenue in Port Washington Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle said he was taking it to be repaired when it stalled, he pulled over and it caught fire. Photo by Christine Mueller.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
CALEDONIA, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Authorities say gunpowder was involved in Grafton house explosion

County supervisor who was injured in blast was working on washing machine near a closet where shell reloading supplies were stored, chief says. An Ozaukee County supervisor suffered second degree burns on Monday when a supply of gunpowder he keeps in his basement exploded, severely damaging his Grafton house, blowing out its windows and causing first responders to block of the neighborhood for six hours, according to authorities.
GRAFTON, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI

