FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Family Promise of Ozaukee County celebrates its new home
PORT WASHINGTON - With the snip of a ribbon, Family Promise of Ozaukee County celebrated the next step in its mission to provide services to help stabilize Ozaukee County homeless children and families. The celebration took place Tuesday in the new Portview Emergency Shelter, a former nursery school on Sunset...
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
ozaukeepress.com
Standing the test of time
Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
ozaukeepress.com
Stages don’t get any bigger for local dance teams
THE PORT WASHINGTON (right) and Grafton high school dance teams performed at center court of the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, during halftime of a game between the girls’ teams from their schools last week. Photos by Mitch Maersch.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s
February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
ozaukeepress.com
Man was taking car for repairs when it burst into flames in Port
Owner of 2006 Lincoln Town Car says vehicle died, he pulled over and 'all I could do is get out'. Flames engulfed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on Grand Avenue in Port Washington Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle said he was taking it to be repaired when it stalled, he pulled over and it caught fire. Photo by Christine Mueller.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
No bad sauce between Bayview pizzeria and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular pizzeria in Bayview is in the spotlight after a less than glowing review on social media. Monday, Jan 31, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stopped by Classic Slice, but it was closed for its employee party. Portnoy took his frustration out on the restaurant...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
ozaukeepress.com
Authorities say gunpowder was involved in Grafton house explosion
County supervisor who was injured in blast was working on washing machine near a closet where shell reloading supplies were stored, chief says. An Ozaukee County supervisor suffered second degree burns on Monday when a supply of gunpowder he keeps in his basement exploded, severely damaging his Grafton house, blowing out its windows and causing first responders to block of the neighborhood for six hours, according to authorities.
NWM to become latest large biz to relocate workers from suburbs to downtown MKE
Ryan says the biggest draw for Northwestern Mutual is to create a more attractive workplace to convince remote workers to come back to the office.
CBS 58
City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
