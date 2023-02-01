Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO