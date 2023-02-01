Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
phl17.com
African American Heritage Museum reflects on legacy and culture
All throughout Black History Month we highlighting Black voices in our community with the theme of “sharing our stories”. PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis Hall visited the treasured African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City to share the story of Ralph E. Hunter and his impressive collection of legacy and culture through art.
Get a Sneak Peek at the 2023 Ocean City, NJ, Summer Concert Series
Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. The Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 summer concert series. Did you realize that it's been almost a century since music lovers have been enjoying concerts at the Ocean City Music Pier?
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Two brothers serving authentic Italian food at D'Angelo's Ristorante for over 3 decades
If you're looking for a romantic spot for dinner, there are two brothers who have been serving up authentic Italian fare in their namesake restaurant in Center City for 33 years.
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Camden pastor recalls being first Black family to buy house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s
Camden pastor Amir Khan recalls being the first Black family to buy a house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s. The family purchased movie star Frankie Avalon's house.
Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang: 'I thought I would be better for the community'
Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang describes how he survived an assassination attempt on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Marabella’s Family Restaurant Liquidation Sale – February 4 and 5 – Stone Harbor.
Mom Marabella opened the doors of our current location in June of 1972. Summer after summer, Angelo has held down the fort, famously making his peppers, red sauce, meatballs and tiramisu. We are proud to be a part of the Stone Harbor community and thank all of our loyal customers for helping us reach this milestone. Cheers to 50 years!
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
phl17.com
Philadelphia Mayor’s Race: What Does It Cost To Run?
Then we turn to the Philadelphia Mayor’s race. It takes a lot of money to run. A local professor of political science Sam Hoff of Delaware State University joins us as we look at fundraising for the candidates seeking to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
fox29.com
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
phl17.com
Politics In Focus Full Show: 2/28/2023
On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we begin with the Keystone State. Pennsylvania’s new governor Josh Shapiro making it clear that business development is a top priority of his young administration. We hear about a new office focused on helping companies come to The Commonwealth or expand within the state. Dennis Owens has the story from The Capitol.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
Chilling video released of triple shooting at Chinese food takeout restaurant that left 2 dead
Muzzle flashes can be seen as one of the suspects fires again and again.
Comments / 0