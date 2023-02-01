ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS



phl17.com

African American Heritage Museum reflects on legacy and culture

All throughout Black History Month we highlighting Black voices in our community with the theme of “sharing our stories”. PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis Hall visited the treasured African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City to share the story of Ralph E. Hunter and his impressive collection of legacy and culture through art.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Philadelphia Mayor’s Race: What Does It Cost To Run?

Then we turn to the Philadelphia Mayor’s race. It takes a lot of money to run. A local professor of political science Sam Hoff of Delaware State University joins us as we look at fundraising for the candidates seeking to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Politics In Focus Full Show: 2/28/2023

On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we begin with the Keystone State. Pennsylvania’s new governor Josh Shapiro making it clear that business development is a top priority of his young administration. We hear about a new office focused on helping companies come to The Commonwealth or expand within the state. Dennis Owens has the story from The Capitol.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

