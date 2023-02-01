ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek identification of suspicious man

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath

Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
BATH, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police

The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities. Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges

NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies in house fire in upper Bucks County

A man is dead after a house went up in flames in upper Bucks County. Dozens of firefighters from around the area were called to the scene in Richland Township late Friday night. The fire broke out in the Melody Lakes community -- just off or Route 309 -- around...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting

Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured. The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA

