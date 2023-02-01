Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek identification of suspicious man
LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath
Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police
The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities. Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
Main Line Media News
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
fox29.com
Video: Man, 78, knocked unconscious, robbed in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and robbing him in Center City. The Central Detective Division says the robbery occurred on January 2 at 4:18 p.m. on the 100 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies in house fire in upper Bucks County
A man is dead after a house went up in flames in upper Bucks County. Dozens of firefighters from around the area were called to the scene in Richland Township late Friday night. The fire broke out in the Melody Lakes community -- just off or Route 309 -- around...
Thieves wanted for breaking into homes, stealing cars in Moorestown, NJ
Police say the thieves came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town.
Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting
Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured. The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police release more details about Thursday night pursuit with man wanted on parole violation
READING, Pa. - Police say a chase in downtown Reading, that left two people with minor injuries, started just two blocks away from where it ended. A woman and a young child were hurt when the car they were in was struck by a stolen car being pursued by police Thursday night.
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
Main Line Media News
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Comments / 0