Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl
Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Josh Jacobs Rips New NFL Pro Bowl Format: 'This S--t Is Stupid'
Count Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs among those who aren't in favor of the NFL's new Pro Bowl format. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jacobs said Saturday of the Pro Bowl Games, "This s--t is stupid." Since the finalization of the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, the...
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Reportedly Accepts Alabama OC Job on Nick Saban's Staff
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees will become the next offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune. Rees, who filled the same role with the Fighting Irish, will take over for Bill O'Brien, who was hired to be offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots this winter.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
Bleacher Report
NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent
The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Bleacher Report
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'
There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft
NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest
The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
NFL Insider: Baker Mayfield 'Absolutely' Option for Bucs After Tom Brady's Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be searching for a new quarterback this offseason after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement this week, and it appears the franchise is already beginning to consider its options. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is "absolutely" going to be an option...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB
Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Buzzing as Trade Suitor for Raiders QB, May Rework Contract
After acquiring extra draft capital by trading Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints could be a player in the trade market for quarterbacks this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints were "buzzing" as a potential landing spot for Derek Carr among NFL scouts and executives in Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Report: Giants, Seahawks Don't Want to Use Franchise Tag on Daniel Jones, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants both made the playoffs this season with pending free agents at quarterback in Geno Smith and Daniel Jones, respectively. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe on Saturday, both teams want to keep their quarterbacks in the fold but would prefer to do so without using the franchise tag.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: 'Prevailing Theme' GM 'Very High' on Targeting Value in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that is the franchise's only selection in the top 50, and it's possible it will look to acquire more selections. Bears general manager Ryan Poles "is very high on value," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Skepticism' Broncos QB Can Be 'Salvaged' by Sean Payton
People around the NFL are reportedly unsure if the arrival of head coach Sean Payton can get Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back on track. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is "skepticism" that Wilson can be "salvaged" by Payton after the veteran quarterback had a nightmarish first season with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
Comments / 0