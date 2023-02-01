ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl

Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent

The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout

The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft

NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest

The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator

With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Skepticism' Broncos QB Can Be 'Salvaged' by Sean Payton

People around the NFL are reportedly unsure if the arrival of head coach Sean Payton can get Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back on track. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is "skepticism" that Wilson can be "salvaged" by Payton after the veteran quarterback had a nightmarish first season with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
