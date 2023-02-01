ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp on Credit Risks & BNPL

Are you aware of the hidden risks in the credit market? Join us as we sit down with Tilta‘s, Ingmar Stupp, for a deep dive into the impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options for businesses, rather than retail clients. In this informative video, Ingmar sheds light on the current state...
ffnews.com

Pie Insurance Secures A- Excellent Credit Ratings from AM Best and Completes Transition to a Rated, Full-Stack Carrier

Pie Insurance, a leading tech-enabled provider of workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses, today announced that Pie Insurance Group has secured a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) from AM Best, a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.
ffnews.com

Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle

Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
ffnews.com

Financial Watchdog Proposes to Ban Debt Packager Referral Fees to Protect Consumers

The FCA initially consulted on a ban in November 2021 after identifying a lack of adequate management of the conflict of interest between giving advice in the customer’s best interests and recommending an option that makes the firms more money. Following analysis of the feedback the FCA received to...
ffnews.com

Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners

Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
ffnews.com

Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore

Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
ffnews.com

Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m

Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
NEW YORK STATE
ffnews.com

Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo

Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
ffnews.com

Unlimint Partners With Credits to Power Debit Cards for Users in Europe and LatAm

London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced a partnership with digital neobank Credits to issue Mastercard debit cards for users in Europe and LatAm, providing an enhanced banking experience. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe with 16 offices across five continents.
ffnews.com

Membrane Finance launches EUROe – the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin

Finnish fintech company Membrane Finance has today launched EUROe – Europe’s first and only EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains. One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.
ffnews.com

Ingenico and Splitit partner to bring white-label, buy now, pay later to physical checkout with just one touch

Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions and Splitit, the only white-label, card-based installment platform using existing consumer credit, today announced a global strategic partnership to bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud-based Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service solution.
ffnews.com

Fast-Growing Encore Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate its Commercial Digital Banking Innovation

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner. Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that...
ffnews.com

Fintech Job Cuts: An Analysis of the Impact on the Industry

In recent news, Financial Institutions have reportedly made significant job cuts amid an ongoing strategic review. According to Fintech Futures, over 2,600 jobs are at risk at US payments giant FIS. This development has raised questions about the impact of job cuts on the fintech industry. What is Driving the...
ffnews.com

BeZero Carbon Joins Salesforces Net Zero Marketplace to Boost Carbon Credit Transparency

BeZero Carbon, a leading global carbon ratings agency, is joining Salesforce’s Net Zero Marketplace to provide carbon credit ratings. Net Zero Marketplace is a climate action hub where organisations can find and purchase carbon credits from ecopreneurs. It aims to provide organisations with the information and tools to help identify the carbon projects and carbon credits that best align with their priorities.
ffnews.com

Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard

Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
ffnews.com

BPC appoints new managing director to lead its global payments firm in South Asia

Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.
ffnews.com

mx51 appoints former Mastercard exec Gilles Novel as Chief Product Officer

Former Mastercard executive and payments industry veteran Gilles Novel has joined mx51 as the company’s new Chief Product Officer. Novel brings over two decades of payments industry experience to the role, most recently holding the role of Vice President / Head of Acceptance at Mastercard. Prior to this, Novel held senior payment roles at Verifone, Optus and Idemia (Morpho).

Comments / 0

Community Policy