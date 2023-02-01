Read full article on original website
Related
If You Get a Message on Facebook That Reads, "Look Who Died in an Accident," Do Not Open
If you use Facebook, listen here. There is currently a major phishing scam making the rounds on the platform. And these scammers aren't here to play — they are really trying to targets users in the most vulnerable way. If you're tired or just quickly glossing over the site,...
techaiapp.com
Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery
Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
businesspartnermagazine.com
How To Delete Ads Account on Facebook
You’ve created your business Facebook page. You learned how to advertise your business on this platform. But for the time being, you’re not thinking of running more ads. So how to delete ads account on Facebook?. This action may also benefit your online security because you usually have...
KOMO News
Body camera footage, 911 audio detail Rep. Jayapal's call for help in stalking case
Fear and concern can be heard in Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s voice as she called 911 to report a man on her doorstep threatening her. KOMO News received those recordings Friday as well as police body camera footage of the arrest last summer. During the call for help on July...
Comments / 0