Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Main Line Media News
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. You can watch the full press conference above.
Arizona Man Caught With $1.6M Of Fentanyl In Montco: DA
More than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl on its way to be distributed across greater Philadelphia was intercepted by police at a Montgomery County motel on Wednesday, according to authorities. Jorge Valdez-Rosas, a 22-year-old from San Luis, Arizona, was caught red-handed with a duffle bag containing five kilograms — or...
Main Line Media News
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
whbc.com
Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
Main Line Media News
Philly man who was charged as getaway driver in tri-county robbery spree headed to prison
NORRISTOWN — Prison is the next stop for a Philadelphia man who was the getaway driver during a string of gunpoint robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery and Delaware counties and Philadelphia. Alim Charles Swinton III, 44, of the 200 block of East Walnut Park Drive, was sentenced in...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Police searching for 2 men who sucker-punched 78-year-old, took wallet
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved in the Jan. 2 robbery and attack on a 78-year-old man in Center City.The attack took place on the 100 block of North Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.You can see in the video that the first suspect approached the 78-year-old victim from behind and punched him knocking him unconscious on the ground. That same suspect then stole the victim's wallet from his pocket. The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored hooded jacket and pants, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a dark backpack.The second suspect is also described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket and pants with multi-colored sneakers.If you have any information about this crime or the suspects contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048.
17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man sentenced to state prison for attacking Huntingdon County woman, stealing her car
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars. Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed. Harrison broke into […]
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Man, 23, Admits Setting Fatal Fire In Burlington County, Faces 22 Years In Prison: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted to starting a fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment that killed a 22-year-old resident.Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Newlin Evans IV entered a guilty plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to aggravated manslaughter in exchange fo…
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds
A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
