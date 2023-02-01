ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. You can watch the full press conference above. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
whbc.com

Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
CANTON, OH
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police searching for 2 men who sucker-punched 78-year-old, took wallet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved in the Jan. 2 robbery and attack on a 78-year-old man in Center City.The attack took place on the 100 block of North Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.You can see in the video that the first suspect approached the 78-year-old victim from behind and punched him knocking him unconscious on the ground. That same suspect then stole the victim's wallet from his pocket. The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored hooded jacket and pants, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a dark backpack.The second suspect is also described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket and pants with multi-colored sneakers.If you have any information about this crime or the suspects contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds

A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

