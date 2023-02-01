Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Sparks Police: Recent Traffic Stop Reveals Multiple Firearms, Illegal Contraband
The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband. The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The driver...
2news.com
Fernley Man Booked on Multiple Charges after Five Hour Standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing a car by force in Spanish Springs
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested for allegedly stealing someone's car through the use of force last month. On January 12, 2023, deputies in Silver Springs took a "robbery" report, in which the victim's vehicle was taken from him through the use of force. The two...
2news.com
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
2news.com
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
2news.com
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations
Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
KOLO TV Reno
Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing woman
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago. Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office on January 17th, 2023. Erica’s family reported her missing and is concerned for her...
news3lv.com
More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
2news.com
Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
FOX Reno
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
2news.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Reno
Staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Reno say that when they arrived to church Sunday morning, they noticed that the Pride flag which was hung up proudly had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen, and a hateful, anti-LGBTQ sign had been left at the front door of its sanctuary.
Comments / 2