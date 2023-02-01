ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Eagles offensive lineman indicted for rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

By Orri Benatar, The Associated Press
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArTAW_0kYwPlJt00

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An offensive guard on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are two weeks away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, has been indicted in an Ohio court on charges of rape and kidnapping.

A Guernsey County grand jury indicted Eagles guard Joshua Sills, 25, from Sarahsville, Ohio for one count of rape and one count of kidnapping stemming from a 2019 incident.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks play calling, QB competition for spring season

According to court records and an incident report, Sills allegedly forced a non-consensual sexual activity with a woman and held the victim against her will in December 2019. In the incident report, the victim told authorities she has known Sills for multiple years. He is listed to be summoned in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16.

The report also states the victim told authorities shortly after the incident while she was in the hospital.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon Sills was placed on the commissioner exempt list, making him unable to participate in practice or travel with the team for the Super Bowl. This is being reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, the Eagles stated “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

Sills is listed on the Eagles depth chart as the backup right guard in his rookie season. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2022 out of Oklahoma State and has appeared in one game this season. Philadelphia is set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

He attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Ohio and played guard initially at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Chiefs Superfan seeking release ahead of Super Bowl appearance

TULSA, Okla. – The Kansas City Superfan, known on social media sites as “ChiefsAholic,” is seeking to have his bail on bank robbery charges substantially reduced releasing him from an Oklahoma jail, just in time for the Super Bowl. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for his red-hot love for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs release first Pre-Super Bowl injury report

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT)- Ahead of the biggest NFL game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs announced their estimated injury report, even though they didn’t practice. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were all listed as did not participate. This comes on the heels of the AFC Championship game where the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Southeast Topeka shooting suspect identified

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Topeka. Police arrested 47-year-old Wesley T. Rayton of Topeka in connection to this incident. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a deadly weapon. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to a call of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football signs eight local players

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are restocking the roster with local talent. Washburn football signed eight players from Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Three will stay home in Topeka. Nate Chandler, Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Troy Heiman, Mackey James, Amr Sabbarini, Keenan Schartz, Ty Weber and Keller Hurla are all officially Ichabods. Nate Chandler is a linebacker from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Obituary released for mom, daughters killed in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The obituary for a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a tragic house fire ruled as a triple homicide has been released. Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, and her two daughters, Peyton and Kourtney Tyler, ages nine and one respectively, died in a house fire on Jan. 20. The fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released an update in its investigation into a recent suspicious death in Wamego. Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI, reports a man found dead in Wamego earlier this week has been identified as Justin L. Meyer, 47, of Wamego. Underwood said foul play is not […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Police identify Topeka shooting victim

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy