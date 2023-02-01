Popular Board Game Launching New Nashville-Themed Version

Photo: Getty Images

An iconic board game beloved by millions is getting the Nashville treatment! The makers of Monopoly are trading Boardwalk for Broadway in a new Nashville edition of the fan-favorite game to highlight the best that Music City has to offer, per WKRN .

Top Trumps sales executive Brooke Gorman spoke of her excitement for the Nashville Monopoly, adding that it was one of the first ideas she pitched with the company. Top Trumps produces city-specific versions of Hasbro's classic game.

"This is so exciting for me, because I've been in love with Nashville ever since I was little," said Gorman. "There's just so much history. I'm just so excited to be working on this city edition of Monopoly."

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said Hasbro and Top Trumps' decision to make a Nashville-centric board is a great decision given all the city has to offer, saying, "This is a very, very cool thing for Nashville."

"It's the perfect place, Nashville, to do this, because we have so many interesting things that can go on that board," he said.

But what would be on the spaces in a game designed around Nashville? Nissan Stadium, the Batman Building, Ryman Auditorium? Gorman said the company is asking for the community's involvement to come up with places that perfectly represent what Nashville is , from popular venues to hidden gems beloved by locals.

"Of course, we need the locals' and the community's recommendations for what they would like to see on the game," she said, adding, "We would be happy to make the best possible Monopoly board that we can."

If you would like to suggest a spot for the board, you can send suggestions to Nashville@TopTrumps.com through March 1. Game makers expect the Nashville-themed game to launch by October.