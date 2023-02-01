Electric toothbrush deals for February 2023: Top discounts on Oral B, Philips Sonicare and more

Electric toothbrushes are now cheap enough to give traditional brushes a run for their money, but with top brands ranging in price from as little as £20 to several hundreds of pounds, it can be tricky to know if you’re getting a good deal.

The best electric toothbrushes are crammed with techy features, some more useful than others, such as timers and pressure-sensitivity alerts to help avoid damaging your gums over time.

Faster charging, travel cases, multiple heads and longer-lasting batteries also help mitigate some of the common downsides of choosing an electric toothbrush over a manual one.

When it comes to finding the best discounts on electric toothbrushes, it pays to have your wits about you. There’s a peculiar practice that sees retailers alternate their most expensive electric toothbrushes between full-price to half-price every couple of weeks. So, that eye-catching 50 per cent discount on an £400 toothbrush usually isn’t as generous a deal as it seems.

That’s why we always recommend shopping for a more affordable electric toothbrush with cheap replaceable heads. There are plenty of excellent brands making those. Your teeth won’t notice the difference, but your bank balance will.

The best electric toothbrush deals in February 2023 are:

Oral-B Pro 1 cross-action black electric toothbrush and paste: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Superdrug.com

Already half price at Superdrug, this electric toothbrush comes with complimentary toothpaste to get you started, which is a nice touch. The dentist-inspired brush features an oscillating head and pressure sensor for safer, more-thorough brushing, while the “uniquely formulated” toothpaste promises to target issues such as cavities, sensitivity and bad breath, from the first use.

Philips Sonicare HX9611 expertclean 7300 electric toothbrush: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Johnlewis.com

An electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare, the HX9611 includes the features you’d expect to find in a premium brush: a pressure sensor to tell you off for brushing too hard, a timer, three brush modes and intensities. We like that the travel case doubles as a charger, so your brush is ready to go by the time you’ve checked into your hotel room.

Oral-B Pro 3 3500 cross-action black electric toothbrush and travel case: Was £100, now £38.99, Llyodspharmacy.com

This is the lowest price we’ve found on the Oral-B Pro 3. The all-black toothbrush has three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery life that lasts for more than two weeks, so, keen travellers, take note. It lets you know every 30 seconds that pass while you’re brushing, to get you up to that all-important two-minute mark, too, just as the dentist ordered.

Philips Sonicare HX6807 protectiveclean 4300 electric toothbrush: Was £129.99, now £64.99, Johnlewis.com

There’s a £65 saving on the Philips Sonicare HX6807 at John Lewis. This electric toothbrush uses sonic technology to help shift plaque between the teeth and along the gumline. The two-week battery life means you’re less likely to find yourself out of power while travelling.

Oral-B Pro 3 3000: Was £90, now £45, Very.co.uk

The Oral-B Pro 3 3000 can nearly always be found on sale for £45 somewhere, but it’s still a good deal at this price. You get all of the most essential features needed in an electric toothbrush: an oscillating head, long-lasting battery and a trio of brushing modes.

Oral-B Pro 570: Was £50, now £25, Lloydspharmacy.com

Don’t need the “artificial intelligence” smarts of the more expensive Oral-B iO10? No, we didn’t think so. You can grab the Oral-B Pro 570 for a fraction of the price at Lloyds Pharmacy. For £25, you get what Oral-B describes as “3D cross-action cleaning action”, plus a pressure sensor that lights up when you’re brushing too hard.

