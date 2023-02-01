Dr Dre’s hit album The Chronic celebrates 30th anniversary with re-release on streaming platforms

Dr Dre is marking the 30th anniversary of his best-selling album, The Chronic , with a re-release to streaming platforms.

The seven-time Grammy winner’s debut record – released on 15 December 1992 – was previously unavailable on streaming platforms.

Dre – real name Andre Romelle Young – recently re-partnered with Interscope Records to finally bring fans his iconic debut 16-track studio record.

Listeners can now listen to The Chronic on all major DSPs, including Apple Music and Spotify.

“I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dr Dre said in a statement.

“Working alongside my long-time colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

Interscope Geffen A&M’s Vice Chairman Steve Berman said: “To have this album at Interscope once again is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope.”

Praising Dre as “without a doubt one of the most iconic and ground-breaking artists in the modern era”, Berman further recognised the rapper for using “his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come”.

Following The Chronic ’s 1992 debut, it peaked at No 3 on the Billboard 200, where it’s spent 97 weeks on the charts.

Three of its songs landed as Top 40 hits on the Hot 100, including top ten tracks, “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” (No 2) featuring Snoop Dogg and “F– Wit Dre Day” (No 8).

The Chronic also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for eight weeks, with “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” staying at No 1 for two weeks on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Last year, Dre performed as part of a star-studded set for the Super Bowl LVI’s Halftime show alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent.

The historic performance earned him his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).