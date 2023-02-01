Martin Lewis urges Britons to renew their passport today

Martin Lewis is urging Britons to renew their passport today to beat an incoming hike in fees.

The cost of renewing your document will rise by nine per cent on Wednesday, 2 February.

The money-saving guru shared his words of warning with his listeners on The Martin Lewis Podcast on Tuesday.

From Wednesday onward, it will cost £82.50 to replace an expired passport through an online form.

That’s up from the current rate you could get today, Tuesday, of £75.50.

