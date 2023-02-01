ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Martin Lewis urges Britons to renew their passport today

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tql2p_0kYwNzeD00

Martin Lewis is urging Britons to renew their passport today to beat an incoming hike in fees.

The cost of renewing your document will rise by nine per cent on Wednesday, 2 February.

The money-saving guru shared his words of warning with his listeners on The Martin Lewis Podcast on Tuesday.

From Wednesday onward, it will cost £82.50 to replace an expired passport through an online form.

That’s up from the current rate you could get today, Tuesday, of £75.50.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Rapist Isla Bryson not truly transgender, suggests Sturgeon

Accusations that Isla Bryson is not truly transgender are “almost certainly the case”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister was pressed on whether she thinks Bryson – who was convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham – is a woman.Bryson was initially taken to Cornton Vale prison near Stirling – Scotland’s only all-female jail – after being convicted, before being moved to the male estate following public outcry.Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross used First Minister’s Questions on Thursday to try and corner Ms Sturgeon on her belief in self-ID – the process by which...
The Independent

Travel agent who pretended to family and customers she had cancer jailed

A travel agent who pretended to family and customers that she had cancer as part of a £2.6m con has been jailed for nine years.Married mother-of-two Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, sold holidays around the world for too-good-to-be-true prices, conning more than 1,400 victims before her business crashed in September 2020.She even stole £520,000 from her own mother, Susan Colman – following the death of her father in 2015 – after stealing her financial identity, raiding her bank account and covering her tracks by diverting her 64-year-old mother’s mail.And to deflect blame when customers complained, she pretended...
The Independent

Sunak ‘plans to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation’

Rishi Sunak is looking to ban people arriving in the UK via small boats from appealing against deportation.Under proposals reportedly drawn up by his home secretary, Suella Braverman, all people who arrive in Britain without permission could face a ban from claiming asylum.The prime minister has made stopping small boats one of his five key pledges in office, and recently declared his intention to “make sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed”.A new immigration bill is expected within weeks, and it is expected to seek to permanently ban those who arrive...
The Independent

Nurses leaders urge Rishi Sunak to step in to avert NHS strike

Nurses leaders have issued a direct appeal to Rishi Sunak to intervene in their pay dispute as the NHS faces its biggest day of industrial action in its history.In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said that a “meaningful” pay offer from the Government could still avert strike action.She drew a comparison with his swift action sacking Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after he was found to breached the ministerial code in relation to his tax affairs.“As shown by last weekend’s fast-paced changes in Cabinet, big decisions can be made...
The Independent

Just 10 of Johnson’s 40 new hospitals have planning permission

A Tory pledge to build 40 new hospitals by the end of the decade is in jeopardy, it has been claimed, with just 10 having so far received full planning permission.The commitment to build the new hospitals by 2030 was one of the key planks of Boris Johnson’s 2019 general election manifesto.However, the Liberal Democrats said details obtained through parliamentary questions and Freedom of Information requests showed the programme was behind schedule and the target was almost certain to be missed.The party said that only 10 hospitals had received permission to begin work, while some had not even received outline...
The Independent

Shapps raps energy regulator over prepayment meter scandal

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has told the energy market regulator to toughen up on suppliers in the wake of the prepayment meter scandal.Mr Shapps accused Ofgem of “having the wool pulled over their eyes” by taking at face value what the energy company bosses were telling them and not listening to customers.He said that he was giving the companies a deadline of Tuesday to report back on what action they would be taking – including compensation – with regard to customers who may have had prepayment meters wrongfully installed in their homes.It follows an investigation by The Times which revealed...
The Independent

Police appeal to aristocrat missing with her partner and newborn to make contact

A missing aristocrat and her sex-offender partner are believed to have been camping in the Sussex countryside with their newborn baby as police appealed directly to them to get in touch.Constance Marten, 35 and from a wealthy family with connections to the royals, has lived an isolated life with her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, since they met in 2016.The couple and their newborn went missing in early January and none of them have had any medical attention since then.Please pick up the phone and let us know, at the very least, that you are okayDetective Superintendent Lewis BasfordA £10,000 reward...
The Independent

Liz Truss: I was never given a chance

Liz Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment”.In her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10, the former prime minister said she had not appreciated the strength of the resistance she would face to her plans.While she acknowledged that she was not “blameless” over the way her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s infamous mini-budget catastrophically unravelled, she still believed her approach to driving growth was the right one.I assumed upon entering Downing Street that my mandate would be respected and...
The Independent

‘Stay at home, save your money’: Beyoncé fans try to put each other off in race to secure tickets

Beyoncé tickets are officially out in the world, and fans are frantically competing to secure their spot.On Wednesday (1 February), the “Break My Soul” singer announced live dates for her Renaissance World Tour.With general sale tickets released on Friday (3 February) morning, fans have been doing everything they can to secure themselves a spot.For some people, that means trying to put others off buying tickets. To do so, they’ve joked that Beyoncé is a bad performer and that the tour isn’t actually happening.“Y’all the Beyoncé tour is a hoax from not real sources so don’t buy tix it’s a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy