Read full article on original website
Related
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
skyhinews.com
Reader photos: Mountain lion in a snowy landscape
Grand County is undoubtedly lion country, and a visitor caught proof of this with her own eyes while snowmobiling, at one point she estimates she was only 10 feet away from the powerful predator. Photographer Brittany Brain and her husband are visiting the area from Birmingham, Alabama. On Monday, Jan....
skyhinews.com
Two wolves collared in northern Colorado after GPS devices stopped working last year
After previously placed collars stopped working last year, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have put new GPS tracking devices on two wolves in North Park near Walden, including one that was captured two years ago. Three wolves in the North Park pack had collars at one point — two...
coloradosun.com
“We know”: Postal Service acknowledges growing mail problems in Colorado mountain towns
Paula Black realized what a sad state her local Steamboat Springs post office was in when she started seeing junk mail piles avalanching to the floor from tables in the lobby. She noticed cobwebs draping corners, dust coating everything, and parts hanging off old heaters. So, she called on some...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Grand County residents are hurt by local gas prices
I’m a full time Grand County resident, and I’d like an explanation as to why our local gas prices have jumped 35% in the past two weeks, when gas prices in the rest of the state have only increased by about 10%. This is obvious price gouging, and hurts locals way more than it hurts tourists. Tourists can gas up on the Front Range for a lot less money before they drive up here. In a fuel efficient car, they can make a round trip from Denver to Winter Park and back on one tank of gas. Or, if they’re smart, just put a few gallons in up here before they return to reasonable gas prices. However, those of us that live up here get punished by these predatory business practices. There is no corresponding increase in price for a barrel of oil, and no corresponding price increase at the state or national level. Grand County gas stations are price gouging its locals.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
burlington-record.com
You won’t believe how much snow Steamboat received in January
Chad Fleischer has lived in Colorado ski towns all his life. The former U.S. Ski Team downhill racer and two-time Olympian grew up in Vail and has spent the past two decades in Steamboat Springs. When he says he’s never seen the volume of snowfall Steamboat has experienced the past few weeks, you can be sure it has been an unusually epic storm cycle.
Former Lake County coroner sentenced to 180 days in jail in child cremation case
Shannon Kent, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Leadville to 180 days in jail on each of two misdemeanor counts of unlawful acts involving cremation. He will serve both 180-day sentences concurrently as ordered by the court. Kent plead guilty to the two charges on Dec. 12, 2022. The sentencing stems...
skyhinews.com
Fraser Valley Elementary students sing with Colorado Elementary All-State Choir
Seven students from Fraser Valley Elementary School sung their hearts out at the Colorado Elementary All-State Choir Concert on Jan. 28. The students traveled to the Broadmoor International Center in Colorado Springs for the concert, along with 281 other students from across the state. Fraser Valley Elementary music teacher Alex Williams selected Keira Bodenstedt, Taylor Boyd, Gabrielle Martinski, Lucy Ochocki, Hannah Roe, Victoria Shockey and Emma Zorn to participate in this special event for fourth- and fifth- grade students.
skyhinews.com
Upcoming events and activities with Granby Recreation
The Granby Recreation Department has a full slate of events this month, including its 20th annual daddy/daughter dance, the start of adult flag football and introduction to backcountry classes. On Saturday, Granby Rec and the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District will host two daddy/daughter dances — one from 5:30-6:30 p.m....
Thornton family asks for help after serious crash
A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash.
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
KDVR.com
Foothills Animal Shelter: Furry Friend Friday
Foothills Animal Shelter has an adorable male puppy named Sokka up for adoption!. If you’re interested in adopting give them a call at 303-278-7575. They also offer weekly vaccine clinics every Friday from 3pm-4:30pm. Susan Sedgeley stopped by GDC!
Colorado’s Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
5280.com
Losing Larimer: The Uncertain Future of Denver’s Most Iconic Block
On the morning of May 1, 2021, David Prebble’s phone rang. His wife, sounding shaky and panicked, begged him to get to their Larimer Square storefront. During the night, a fire had broken out in the building and burned a neighboring business’ interior before firefighters were able to douse the flames at 3:36 a.m. But now, Veronica told her husband, the inside of Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, the couple’s boutique specializing in 19th- and 20th-century estate and designer jewelry, smelled heavily of smoke.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast Burritos In Colorado Are Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Every state is known for a certain kind of fare, and Colorado is no exception, thanks to our mouthwatering Colorado-style Mexican food (IYKYK). While you can get this delicious, high-quality food at various places around the state, there is one place, in particular, that stands out as having some of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Colorado, which can be found at this unassuming local gem:
Comments / 0