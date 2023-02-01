ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

K99

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
OutThere Colorado

At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest

While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
LEADVILLE, CO
skyhinews.com

Reader photos: Mountain lion in a snowy landscape

Grand County is undoubtedly lion country, and a visitor caught proof of this with her own eyes while snowmobiling, at one point she estimates she was only 10 feet away from the powerful predator. Photographer Brittany Brain and her husband are visiting the area from Birmingham, Alabama. On Monday, Jan....
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Letter to the editor: Grand County residents are hurt by local gas prices

I’m a full time Grand County resident, and I’d like an explanation as to why our local gas prices have jumped 35% in the past two weeks, when gas prices in the rest of the state have only increased by about 10%. This is obvious price gouging, and hurts locals way more than it hurts tourists. Tourists can gas up on the Front Range for a lot less money before they drive up here. In a fuel efficient car, they can make a round trip from Denver to Winter Park and back on one tank of gas. Or, if they’re smart, just put a few gallons in up here before they return to reasonable gas prices. However, those of us that live up here get punished by these predatory business practices. There is no corresponding increase in price for a barrel of oil, and no corresponding price increase at the state or national level. Grand County gas stations are price gouging its locals.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
burlington-record.com

You won’t believe how much snow Steamboat received in January

Chad Fleischer has lived in Colorado ski towns all his life. The former U.S. Ski Team downhill racer and two-time Olympian grew up in Vail and has spent the past two decades in Steamboat Springs. When he says he’s never seen the volume of snowfall Steamboat has experienced the past few weeks, you can be sure it has been an unusually epic storm cycle.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

Fraser Valley Elementary students sing with Colorado Elementary All-State Choir

Seven students from Fraser Valley Elementary School sung their hearts out at the Colorado Elementary All-State Choir Concert on Jan. 28. The students traveled to the Broadmoor International Center in Colorado Springs for the concert, along with 281 other students from across the state. Fraser Valley Elementary music teacher Alex Williams selected Keira Bodenstedt, Taylor Boyd, Gabrielle Martinski, Lucy Ochocki, Hannah Roe, Victoria Shockey and Emma Zorn to participate in this special event for fourth- and fifth- grade students.
FRASER, CO
skyhinews.com

Upcoming events and activities with Granby Recreation

The Granby Recreation Department has a full slate of events this month, including its 20th annual daddy/daughter dance, the start of adult flag football and introduction to backcountry classes. On Saturday, Granby Rec and the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District will host two daddy/daughter dances — one from 5:30-6:30 p.m....
GRANBY, CO
9NEWS

USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Foothills Animal Shelter: Furry Friend Friday

Foothills Animal Shelter has an adorable male puppy named Sokka up for adoption!. If you’re interested in adopting give them a call at 303-278-7575. They also offer weekly vaccine clinics every Friday from 3pm-4:30pm. Susan Sedgeley stopped by GDC!
5280.com

Losing Larimer: The Uncertain Future of Denver’s Most Iconic Block

On the morning of May 1, 2021, David Prebble’s phone rang. His wife, sounding shaky and panicked, begged him to get to their Larimer Square storefront. During the night, a fire had broken out in the building and burned a neighboring business’ interior before firefighters were able to douse the flames at 3:36 a.m. But now, Veronica told her husband, the inside of Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, the couple’s boutique specializing in 19th- and 20th-century estate and designer jewelry, smelled heavily of smoke.
DENVER, CO
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast Burritos In Colorado Are Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Every state is known for a certain kind of fare, and Colorado is no exception, thanks to our mouthwatering Colorado-style Mexican food (IYKYK). While you can get this delicious, high-quality food at various places around the state, there is one place, in particular, that stands out as having some of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Colorado, which can be found at this unassuming local gem:
COLORADO STATE

