Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO