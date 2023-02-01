Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing firm expands in Danville
A Danville-based pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company will expand its operations in the city with a $6.1 million investment. Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., established in 2001, has a current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center. The company will expand to its first standalone facility, which will be located on Ecomnets Way.
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding. “Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
Franklin News Post
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
pcpatriot.com
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
chathamstartribune.com
Booth did not get N.C. job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
cardinalnews.org
Foundation to fund legal aid for those facing evictions in Martinsville and Henry County
Enhanced eviction protections are coming to Martinsville and Henry County by way of an almost $500,000 grant donation. Starting at the end of January and continuing over the next three years, a grant package of $428,230 will help fund a local grass-roots effort to mitigate evictions in Martinsville and Henry County by providing and expanding legal guidance to residents.
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
wfxrtv.com
Statewide free mental health services launch in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 94% of Virginia’s cities and counties have a shortage of mental health professionals. That’s one reason the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) launched to provide free virtual counseling. Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic began offering the sessions Wednesday morning and had three patients already sit through VTMHI sessions.
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vinton Dollar General now open
Dollar General recently announced that its store at 10624 Stewartsville Road in Vinton is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app. The new store also features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, and salad mixes. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
