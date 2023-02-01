Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte events receive grant awards
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A southwestern Nebraska tourism organization has announced over $60,000 worth of grants intended to support community events. Visit North Platte, which operates under an agreement with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to facility the Nebraska Visitors Development Act, said it received $102,360 worth of applications and awarded $66,050 at its monthly meeting in January.
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup complete loss after being engulfed in flames in Grant
GRANT, Neb. -- Authorities in the Midplains of Nebraska were tasked with putting out a flame engulfed pickup on Tuesday. The Grant Volunteer Fire Department said a neighboring farmer helped prevent the loss of farmstead machinery shed/barn. The Department said they were dispatched to a pickup fire in a building...
doniphanherald.com
20-year-old man charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting teen in Imperial
A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night. Chase County Attorney Joel Burke on Wednesday charged Tristan Ferguson with manslaughter — for allegedly causing Jesse Krausnick's death unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act — and possession of a firearm in the commission of a second-degree assault.
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Legendary Mexican Restaurants All In The Same Small Town Of Ogallala, Nebraska
Ogallala’s main claims to fame may be in its past as a wild, rough-and-tumble town in the Old West, and its proximity to the beautiful Lake McConaughy – but there’s a lot more to this small Nebraska town. It happens to also be a great spot for Mexican food, with multiple restaurants to choose from. We’ve chosen three of the best Mexican restaurants in Ogallala, Nebraska to feature here.
