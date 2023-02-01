Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO