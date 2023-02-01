Read full article on original website
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
A decision this weekend will determine if Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation status for the Democratic caucuses. Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter. In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. Make-A-Wish Iowa is sending Dubuque teen to the Super Bowl.
Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
Four escape early morning house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Ave SE just before 5:00am Saturday where flames were reported on the second floor. When crews arrived they quickly moved in to knock down the flames on the second floor and attic, while sweeping the house for any victims. All four people inside managed to escape without injury.
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Two People Arrested For Drugs in Delaware County
Authorities say two people were arrested last week after law enforcement discovered 2 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop in Delaware County. 40 year old Aubrey Thompson Jr. of Manchester, and 26 year old Brandon Marti of Cedar Rapids, were both arrested on January 25 near Delhi. Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp. Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Thompson was driving for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing approximately 1 pound each of marijuana.
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
Police looking to identify Dubuque subject
CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Platteville Police Department Shares Warning
The Platteville Police Department shared an announcement warning the public not to open an email from their officers with the subject line “ACH-rec” that contains an HTML file attachment. They are sharing on their Facebook page that this is a spam or phishing attempt. They recommend that anyone who received this email not open it and delete it.
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
Vehicle drives over 4 mailboxes, leaves scene in Grant County
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving mailboxes in Grant County. Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at about 8:20 a.m. Monday to Sandy Hook Road in Jamestown Township for a report of a hit-and-run incident. A vehicle drove to the right side of the road just south of Badger Road and knocked over four mailboxes. The incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 8:20 a.m. Monday. No vehicle parts were found at the scene. People with information about the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.
2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
Dubuque city manager pushes to add speed cameras to offset police dept. staffing issues
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen is asking the mayor and the city council to approve the implementation of automated speed cameras in the city to help the police department with traffic enforcement amid ongoing staffing issues. In a letter to the city council on Thursday,...
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
