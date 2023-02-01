ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Comeback

Latest college basketball upset breaks insane record

The 2022-23 college basketball season has been a year where top-ranked teams have frequently been on upset alert. That was the case yet again for the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who took on a pesky Florida Gators team that gave them all sorts of fits. The Volunteers had an extremely tough time on the Read more... The post Latest college basketball upset breaks insane record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds, how to watch, stream: Model reveals college basketball picks for Feb. 4, 2023

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to build on their biggest comeback win in school history when they face the No. 11 Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Texas Tech rallied from a 23-point deficit in its overtime win against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday, notching its first conference win of the season. Baylor is coming off a narrow loss to No. 10 Texas, but it picked up an 81-74 win over the Red Raiders in the first meeting between these teams. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 3 predictions from top model

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Ball State Cardinals on Friday night. Eastern Michigan had lost five straight games before beating Miami (Ohio) and Ohio in its last two games. Ball State is on a two-game winning streak of its own, picking up road wins against Northern Illinois and Bowling Green.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Sports

Clay scores 23, Tennessee State tops Southern Indiana 80-76

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) (AP) - Jr. Clay's 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 80-76 on Thursday night. Clay added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (13-11, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd scored 19 points, going 7 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 5 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
EVANSVILLE, IN
247Sports

College Basketball Recruiting Weekly Show: re-ranking 2022, UNC/Duke, Auburn recruiting and more

College basketball's freshmen class has not turned out exactly as we expected. Former top prospects like Nick Smith, Dereck Lively, and Dariq Whitehead have all been limited by injuries. Players like Brandon Miller, Gradey Dick, and Kyle Filipowski have been as good as advertised while others like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jett Howard, and Brice Sensabaugh have been way ahead of schedule.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Kentucky and Florida face off tonight in an intra-conference battle between two tournament-hopeful squads. The ‘Cats and Gators are both trending the right direction over the past few weeks, with UF picking up its signature win on the year after downing Tennessee in Gainesville during the midweek slate. Meanwhile, Kentucky is a winner of five straight SEC contests heading into this one.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

College basketball's GameDay show to return to Auburn

The Auburn basketball Tigers announced on Saturday that they will be the host site for next Saturday's ESPN College GameDay. It will be the third time the show has come to Neville Arena and it will run from 10-11 a.m. CST next Saturday. The show features host Rece Davis along...
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft: As Bears contemplate what to do with No. 1 overall selection, here's the ideal scenario

Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice for significant haul as Panthers, Colts move up for QBs

In the month's leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, the idea is to address all of the potential scenarios fans may witness on draft night. In last week's thought exercise, the Carolina Panthers traded up twice to provide a soft landing spot for Chicago in a trade back from No. 1 overall. In today's thought exercise, the Bears embrace the idea of trading back twice to pick up significant draft capital to rebuild the roster.
CHICAGO, IL

