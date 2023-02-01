The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to build on their biggest comeback win in school history when they face the No. 11 Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Texas Tech rallied from a 23-point deficit in its overtime win against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday, notching its first conference win of the season. Baylor is coming off a narrow loss to No. 10 Texas, but it picked up an 81-74 win over the Red Raiders in the first meeting between these teams. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

WACO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO