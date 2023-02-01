Trimble grabs 14-point victory over South Gallia at home

Off the back of an efficient shooting night, the Trimble Tomcats grabbed a Tri-Valley Conference II victory on Tuesday night with a 77-63 victory over South Gallia. The team shot 65% as a whole while also hitting a 4-7 clip from beyond the arc in the win.

Michael Clark paced the Tomcats with 19 points on 8-13 shooting, including a 3-6 mark from deep. The junior also added five rebounds in the win.

Cole Wright and Kaden Kempton added 17 and 16 points respectively while both shooting 6-9 from the field. Kempton added six rebounds while the big man grabbed four while also dishing out three assists.

Despite a fruitful and efficient start to the night scoring for Trimble, South Gallia kept up to start the night. By the end of the first quarter, the Tomcats found themselves up 19-17.

The Tomcats took control of the game in a second quarter with a 23-point output. They were able to hold the Rebels to 11 in that frame, leaving them with a 42-29 lead going into the halftime break.

Brandon Burdette poured in eight for the Tomcats while Tyler Hill and Chayse Henry each added six.

Scoring slowed down as the Tomcats could only grab 11 points in the third quarter, but stout defense kept them in clear control of the match heading into the final quarter.

It was a fire sale at the basket in the fourth quarter as both teams combined to score 46 points. Still though, Trimble was able to outscore the Rebels and cruise to the 14-point victory by the end of the night.