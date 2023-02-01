Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
People with celiac disease may have greater risk of heart disease
People with celiac disease may be more likely to develop heart disease despite having fewer traditional heart risks than other folks.
EverydayHealth.com
Increased Stroke Risk From Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Might Peak in Middle Age
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure have long been known risk factors for stroke. But a new study suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference in stroke risk for middle-aged adults than for older people. “High blood pressure and diabetes are two important risk...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
hcplive.com
Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes
A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
Medical News Today
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
TODAY.com
A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests
Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Does lifetime exposure to estrogen affect risk of stroke?
People with a higher cumulative estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke, according to a new study published in the February 1, 2023, online issue of Neurology. The lower risk was found for both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage. An ischemic stroke is caused by...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
Healthline
How Obesity May Be Linked to Alzheimer's Disease
Researchers say obesity, especially in middle age, can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Experts note that obesity can also heighten the risk of other conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes. They say maintaining a healthy weight can be achieved through diet, exercise, sleep, and stress...
MedicalXpress
Living near a 'food swamp' may increase stroke risk among adults 50 and older
Adults ages 50 and older who lived near dense fast food and unhealthy food environments known as "food swamps" had a higher risk of stroke compared to those who lived in areas with fewer retail and fast food choices, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Early adulthood physical activity may be associated with symptoms of pelvic floor disorders in middle-aged women
The prevalence of pelvic floor disorders increases as women approach menopausal years. In addition to hormonal changes, several factors contribute to pelvic floor disorders, including natural aging of the connective tissue, reproductive history, lifestyle, as well as factors increasing the pressure in the abdominal cavity. "Physical activity has many health...
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
