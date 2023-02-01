Illinois puts together safety task force in wake of deadly Amazon warehouse collapse

It’s been more than a year since a tornado tore through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois killing six employees. Now, a 16-member warehouse safety standards task force is looking into how to make these buildings safer.

State Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville is on that task force. She tells KMOX that the task force’s job is to make sure companies and buildings are following proper procedures, as well as making sure building codes make workplaces as safe as possible.

“There are these international building codes, which is what a lot of municipalities end up adopting as their building codes. Those are due for a rehab in 2026, I believe it is,” Stuart said. “So it'd be great if we could have some recommendations that we could suggest be added to those codes prior to that timeframe.”

Stuart said it’s important that Illinois is still seen as a transportation hub that’s attractive to companies, but also to workers.

“There's a reason why we do have so many warehouses, especially right where we are. We're a transportation hub. We've got rail, we've got road, we've got river, I mean, we have every mode of transportation, we're centrally located,” she said. “So distribution all across the country makes sense in our area, so we have all of that going for us. And so we just want to make sure that we are working together with employers so that every employee gets home safely at the end of the day.”

Hear more from State Representative Katie Stuart on how Edwardsville is hoping to make changes in the wake of the Amazon warehouse collapse:

