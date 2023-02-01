New Haven: hit and run kills man

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Haven Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning.

First responders went to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the report from a passerby of a man on the ground with a head injury, bleeding.

When officers arrived, the man was found in the middle of the road near the double yellow line. He was unconscious and suffering from significant injuries.

The man was rushed in an ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital but later died.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage in the area to see if they can track down any possible suspects, witnesses, or other clues.