The Otherworldly Architectural Masterwork of Javier Senosiain and His Casa Orgánica

Kehinde Wiley’s presidential portrait of Barack Obama enshrined him in the annals of history, and since its 2018 unveiling, his groundbreaking career has soared to stratospheric heights. Renowned for his colossal paintings of everyday Black and brown people—scouted from across the diaspora and depicted regally in the vein of the Old Masters—the Nigerian American artist has been hailed as a genre-defining visionary, an iconoclastic showman, and one of the most influential portraitists of his generation. In the past year alone, he’s had shows at the Venice Biennale, Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the National Gallery in London, and Roberts Projects in Los Angeles. And still yet another will open at New York’s Sean Kelly Gallery this spring.

