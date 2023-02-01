The Otherworldly Architectural Masterwork of Javier Senosiain and His Casa Orgánica

Read full article on original website
A rare painting found in a shed and covered in bird droppings was bought for $600. It sold for $3 million
How was the rare Anthony van Dyck painting discovered? Why the Van Dyck oil sketch is significant
Evicted Texas princess won’t leave Roman villa with $355m Caravaggio mural
A Texas-born Italian princess is vowing to fight a court order to vacate her 16th Century Roman villa, which features the world’s only known Caravaggio ceiling mural valued at $335m.Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, 73, was served with a 60-day notice to leave the Casino dell’Aurora last week, the latest chapter in a years-long inheritance feud with her late husband’s three sons.Ms Boncompagni Ludovisi, a former actress, told Reuters she was “stunned” at being ordered to vacate her home and would appeal the decision. The Casino dell’Aurora, located in central Rome, was built on the Julius Caesar’s ancient gardens of...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions
A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
French City’s Mayor Calls on Madonna to Loan Long-Lost Painting
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War...
‘Chance of a lifetime’ Vermeer exhibition to open in Amsterdam
For once, say its curators, “the chance of a lifetime” may be right: never before have so many works by Johannes Vermeer, the luminous 17th-century Dutch master, been assembled in the same place – and it is highly unlikely they will be again. Of the fewer than...
Relics found in 23 lead boxes in Mexico City cathedral
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses. The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had...
Rare painting bought for $600 sells for more than $3 million
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. This was the case for an Anthony van Dyck painting that was left abandoned in a farm shed covered in bird droppings, but recently sold at auction for more than $3 million.
Why is La Sagrada Familia Not Finished?
It is a dream for many devout Roman Catholics to visit places that are deemed sacred or with an affinity to the religion. The list most likely includes Jerusalem and the Vatican, where the pope resides. Aside from these religious sites, now included in the list is the Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família or also known as the La Sagrada Familia.
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
'Polluted Realism': How Monet's Art Mirrors The Evolution of Smog
Oscar-Claude Monet was a vital founder of the impressionist art movement in the 19th century, and some scientists now think the French painter's revolutionary style was heavily influenced by air pollution. At the beginning of his career, Monet painted cities and landscapes that sharply contrasted with the sky. As the fallout from the Industrial Revolution heated up, however, the artist's perspective grew hazier and his palette became paler. Climate scientists have now shown that those changes mirror the atmospheric conditions of the time. The research was led by Anna Lea Albright from Sorbonne University in Paris and Peter Huybers from Harvard University. "Our...
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years
"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
The Role of Smallpox in the Spanish Conquest of the Aztecs 500 Years Ago
Smallpox played a significant role in the Spanish Conquest of the Aztec Empire, as it was one of the factors that led to its downfall. The introduction of smallpox viruses to Mexican lands was a huge part of this conquest. It is estimated that up to 80% of the total native population died from smallpox, causing the once-powerful Aztec Empire to become vulnerable and weak. This enabled Spanish forces to gain control of much of Mexico with relative ease. In addition, other diseases such as typhus, measles, and influenza also played their part in weakening indigenous people and adding to their downfall.
Tour Artist Kehinde Wiley’s Quiet Creative Haven in Lagos, Nigeria
Kehinde Wiley’s presidential portrait of Barack Obama enshrined him in the annals of history, and since its 2018 unveiling, his groundbreaking career has soared to stratospheric heights. Renowned for his colossal paintings of everyday Black and brown people—scouted from across the diaspora and depicted regally in the vein of the Old Masters—the Nigerian American artist has been hailed as a genre-defining visionary, an iconoclastic showman, and one of the most influential portraitists of his generation. In the past year alone, he’s had shows at the Venice Biennale, Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the National Gallery in London, and Roberts Projects in Los Angeles. And still yet another will open at New York’s Sean Kelly Gallery this spring.
Questions Loom About Vatican Monsignor’s Collection Following His Death
Italian Monsignor Michele Basso, a Vatican official who was once investigated by the Roman government for allegedly trying to sell counterfeit antiquities and paintings, died in early January, sparking renewed interest in his extensive art collection and how he came to acquire it. Basso’s death has also raised questions about the Euphronios Krater, a 2,500-year-old vase Etruscan vase that was once the property of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and was later repatriated to Italy in 2008. The Monsignor had a copy of the krater in his collection that, according to Il Messaggero, may give the Met an opportunity to demand the vase be returned. The...
Tourist berated, whacked in head for climbing on Mayan temple
A tourist was berated by an angry crowd and hit with a stick after climbing the steps of the Mayan Temple of Kukulcán pyramid in Chichén Itzá over the weekend. The unnamed Polish man incited outrage Saturday when he crossed the step-pyramid’s restricted zone and started climbing the storied steps, the Mexico Daily Post reported. Climbing on the limestone steps has been banned since 2008, one year after the site was named one of UNESCO’s New 7 Wonders of the World. The tourist tried to access the forbidden area to take pictures, the outlet said. In a video circulating on social media, the man...
Un-macho abstraction, a Venice Lion and questions of queerness – the week in art
The female heroes of abstract expressionism, Sonia Boyce in Margate and an unsettling ruling at Tate Modern – all in your weekly dispatch
Explore the Ancient Mystery of Tulum Ruins
Tulum Ruins, located in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, is an archaeological site that offers a unique glimpse into Mayan culture and history. This ancient city was once one of the most important coastal settlements for the Maya civilization before its eventual abandonment centuries ago. Today, visitors can explore this breathtaking destination to discover amazing architecture, beautiful views and vibrant wildlife. From learning about Tulum’s past to taking part in our self-guided tour through these ruins – there are plenty of activities awaiting you at this stunning place. Whether you’re interested in discovering more about its long-standing history or simply want to take some unforgettable photos – come visit Tulum Ruins today.
