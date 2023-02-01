ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Shooting at Bethel home kills man, woman

By Morgan Cunningham
 3 days ago

BETHEL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Bethel Police are investigating a double fatal shooting at a residence in town.

Bethel Police received a phone call reporting yelling from a home on Reservoir Street around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, a woman was found with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, who was also suffering gunshot wounds, was found at the scene. He was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are trying to assure the community there is no threat to the public.

