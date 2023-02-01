Read full article on original website
Letonja Sutton
3d ago
I think that NENE is jealous of those beautiful women. she's mad because they don't want her back on the show. just my opinion 🤷
Reply
17
maud#1
3d ago
I also agree… nene has a problem with these two women because they are beautiful and she wished she looked half as good as them
Reply
12
Renita Murchison
3d ago
None of them are star's. Nene, sit down and be quiet. You are no star nether.
Reply
12
Related
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
urbanbellemag.com
Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reacts to Report About Phaedra Parks Joining ‘Married to Medicine’
It’s rumored Phaedra Parks makes an official return to Bravo very soon. Phaedra Parks had a very controversial departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This came after Porsha Williams made the shocking revelation at the reunion years ago. Andy Cohen would later say that the other women didn’t want to film scenes with Phaedra. So producers felt like there was no way to keep her on the platform. Since Phaedra’s exit, Kandi Burruss has made it clear where she stands on the topic. She will walk away from RHOA if Phaedra is ever asked to rejoin the cast in any capacity. Sheree Whitfield said she thinks this is some type of power play and ultimatum. And it’s why she feels Kandi may have too much power when it comes to the show. Others like Todd Tucker feel like Kandi just has haters. Some people just may not like that Bravo views Kandi as an asset.
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Will Never Go Back To ‘RHOA’ After Legal Battle With Bravo
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been in a bitter court battle with Bravo over the past year and because of that, she confirmed she will not be going back to RHOA, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leakes recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked if should ever return to the show that put her name on the map.NeNe said, “I have no plans to come back. I feel like that ship has sailed and I’ve grown in so many ways. It’s just not something I am interested in doing anymore. That’s it.”There seems to be no animosity with...
msn.com
'Real Housewives' star remarries her ex-husband, plus more celeb weddings of 2023
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 -- or whose weddings came to light this year -- starting with this pair... On Jan. 23, People magazine broke the news that, according to multiple sources, Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon quietly tied the knot for the second time. It's unclear when or where the duo, who share two children, said "I do." The former high school sweethearts initially married in 2005 and divorced in 2012, but they continued living together amid the breakup, and eventually, things between them turned romantic again. They got re-engaged in late 2019.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
urbanbellemag.com
Shekinah Jo Quits ‘Love And Hip Hop’ After Her Altercation with Lyrica Anderson
Lyrica Anderson and Shekinah Jo’s feud was one most didn’t see coming. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo is having an eventful season of “VH1: Family Reunion.” She managed to rub Chrissy Lampkin the wrong way earlier in the season. Chrissy didn’t like that Shekinah asked her about Teairra Mari’s legal battle with 50 Cent. Even though they did have some tension over it, Shekinah apologized. And she and Chrissy were able to move forward without any other issues. However, Shekinah has not been able to move on from her tension with Lyrica Anderson. Things went left between them instantly after seeing each other for the first time. Lyrica said hello to Shekinah with her hand out for a handshake. And Shekinah refused to shake her hand.
‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett Admits She’s Considered Leaving the Show
Candiace Dillard Bassett has been a staple on 'RHOP' for five seasons. The singer and actress has had success due to the platform but hasn't had an easy few seasons.
Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’
Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
Wendy Osefo Thinks That Charrisse Jackson-Jordon “Has Dirt On Everybody” Including Karen Huger
Real Housewives of Potomac is having another solid season where each and every lady is bringing their own drama to the show. Well, aside from maybe Robyn Dixon and her fake wedding. The show has featured marriage drama, feuds between longtime friends, and plenty of hilarious moments from Karen Huger that made me laugh out loud. […] The post Wendy Osefo Thinks That Charrisse Jackson-Jordon “Has Dirt On Everybody” Including Karen Huger appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com
Scrappy Goes Off After LHHATL Fan Says Momma Dee Broke Up His Marriage
Momma Dee’s issues with Bambi strained Scrappy’s marriage. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Scrappy and Bambi have been transparent about the ups and downs in their marriage. On the recent season, Momma Dee‘s issues with Bambi worsened. Bambi grew tired of Momma Dee constantly coming for her on social media. At the time, Momma Dee posted a lot about Shay Johnson’s pregnancy. She even said that she is the child’s glam mother. And when Momma Dee made an appearance on “Love And Hip Hop Miami,” she said she wished Scrappy married Shay instead of Bambi. Bambi accused Momma Dee of using Shay to get under her skin. So she had no interest in making an effort to bring her children to Momma Dee’s house.
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt Claps Back After LAMH Fan Comments on His Son Not Being Able to Talk Yet
Martell Holt’s latest romance has the attention of LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt probably didn’t think that his marriage would completely fall apart on the show. However, that is exactly how things played out after Melody Shari figured out that Martell was still messing around with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry. She decided to file for divorce during the height of the pandemic. And she confirmed that Martell told her he got Arionne pregnant after she filed. So it was just confirmation to her that moving on from the marriage was the right decision. As for Martell, he has a lot of regrets about his marriage unfolding the way that it did. And while he does still have some hope that he could reconcile with Melody in the near future, the odds don’t look too great. But he has moved on to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Sheree Whitfield.
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
urbanbellemag.com
Andy Cohen Went in on Robyn Dixon Amid Current Controversy Involving Juan Dixon?
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s relationship has RHOP fans talking. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon remains a hot topic on social media. Although she pushed back on the cheating accusations Karen Huger made about Juan Dixon on the show, she made a controversial revelation recently. She admitted that Juan did make contact with the woman who alleged they had an affair. The woman also alleged that they were in communication until January of last year. She produced a hotel invoice supposedly with Juan’s contact information on it. So RHOP fans believed that it’s likely that Juan did cheat on Robyn while they were engaged. And they thought it was unfair that she chose not to discuss any of this during the current season.
urbanbellemag.com
Details Released About Kenya Moore’s New Boo & Cynthia Bailey’s Return to RHOA
Kenya Moore has been frustrated about her divorce from Marc Daly. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore thought her marriage would last forever. However, things just didn’t work out with Marc Daly. In fact, the appearances he did make on RHOA were extremely controversial. Some of the other peach holders felt like Kenya was a very different person when Marc was around. They believed she wasn’t as outspoken when he participated in group activities and outings. As for Kenya, she didn’t like that she wasn’t true to herself when Marc was in the picture. And she said that she wished she would have stood up for herself a lot more while they were together.
NeNe Leakes addresses whether her son is gay or not (videos)
In a possible case of TikTok trends going bad, the younger son of NeNe Leakes told his fans that he is coming out as a gay man. Brentt Leakes then reversed his declaration later on in the day, saying it was a joke. Folks remember Leakes, 23, as the young...
’RHOA’: What Kenya Moore Thinks About Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore met while filming 'RHOA.' The two became close friends and have supported one another through marriages, divorce, and more.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Daily Beast
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is Officially in Its Flop Era
Like most long-running television series, every great Real Housewives franchise has its peaks and valleys. While it’s hard digesting an awful season in the moment, all it takes is some slight recasting or some changes in production to make viewers forget all the dullness we previously sat through. Sometimes, what we initially consider low points in a franchise later become the reason a show is our favorite.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Comments / 16