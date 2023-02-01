Read full article on original website
Community survey seeks input on Marble Falls superintendent search
The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees hopes to gain insight from residents through an online survey as the board continues to search for a new superintendent following the official resignation of Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, effective Jan. 31. If you’d like to fill out the survey, visit the Google Form created by the district.
Fun run raising money for Marble Falls inclusive playground
The Marble Falls High School HOSA club is hosting a fun run on Feb. 18 to raise money for the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group, a nonprofit that plans to build an inclusive playground next to Colt Elementary School. The event starts at 8:45 a.m. at the school, 2200 Manzano Mile.
Planned chapel at Burnet women’s prison in final fundraising phase
After nearly five years, Joseph’s Hammer is entering the final phase of fundraising to build a chapel for inmates at the Ellen Halbert Unit women’s prison in Burnet. The group hopes to raise an additional $700,000 to meet its goal of roughly $2.35 million for the project. Rather...
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
Kyle to reconsider Woodmere Park development agreement Feb. 7
Kyle City Council will meet Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Kyle City Council may reconsider its vote for Woodmere Park’s Architectural Development Agreement on Feb. 7 at the regular City Council meeting. In a 5-2 decision Jan. 17, council...
SJWTX Ends Alphabet Soup, Rebrands CLWSC as The Texas Water Company
Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) is no more. Parent company SJWTX dba CLWSC decided to rebrand itself as The Texas Water Company to reflect its “deep Texas roots and expanding service area,” the company said in a statement released today. “Our new name, the Texas Water Company,...
Have an awakening at Hill Country Spiritual Health Expo
Explore products and services designed to meet emotional, spiritual, and physical health needs at the first-ever Hill Country Spiritual Health Expo. The event is Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tea Thyme Cafe, 2108 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Admission is free. Vendors will include tarot card readers, clairvoyant...
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Winter storm stalls businesses, closes schools for days
Winter storm stalls businesses, closes schools for days Subhead '[T]hey've been working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/03/2023 - 02:47 Image Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews, pictured here in Hays...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Bee Cave, Lakeway declare state of emergency in cities
Both City Councils will meet Feb. 6 to decide whether to extend the state of emergency. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Following the recent bout of severe winter weather, the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway announced declarations of disaster on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively. Both cities have been hit...
WINTER STORM: Schools reopening, electricity mostly restored
Highland Lakes students will return to class Friday, Feb. 3, after three days off due to a winter ice storm that covered most of Texas from Tuesday through Thursday. No campuses were damaged and classes should start at their regular times, said Jeff Gasaway, interim superintendent for the Marble Falls Independent School District.
43 local businesses now open, coming soon to Georgetown
Clean Slate Waxing is located at 1019 W. University Ave., Ste. 625, Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Several new shopping and entertainment options opened in Georgetown in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's new local businesses. 1019 W. University Ave.,...
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
