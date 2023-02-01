ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Community survey seeks input on Marble Falls superintendent search

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees hopes to gain insight from residents through an online survey as the board continues to search for a new superintendent following the official resignation of Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, effective Jan. 31. If you’d like to fill out the survey, visit the Google Form created by the district.
Fun run raising money for Marble Falls inclusive playground

The Marble Falls High School HOSA club is hosting a fun run on Feb. 18 to raise money for the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group, a nonprofit that plans to build an inclusive playground next to Colt Elementary School. The event starts at 8:45 a.m. at the school, 2200 Manzano Mile.
Planned chapel at Burnet women’s prison in final fundraising phase

After nearly five years, Joseph’s Hammer is entering the final phase of fundraising to build a chapel for inmates at the Ellen Halbert Unit women’s prison in Burnet. The group hopes to raise an additional $700,000 to meet its goal of roughly $2.35 million for the project. Rather...
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
SJWTX Ends Alphabet Soup, Rebrands CLWSC as The Texas Water Company

Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) is no more. Parent company SJWTX dba CLWSC decided to rebrand itself as The Texas Water Company to reflect its “deep Texas roots and expanding service area,” the company said in a statement released today. “Our new name, the Texas Water Company,...
Have an awakening at Hill Country Spiritual Health Expo

Explore products and services designed to meet emotional, spiritual, and physical health needs at the first-ever Hill Country Spiritual Health Expo. The event is Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tea Thyme Cafe, 2108 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Admission is free. Vendors will include tarot card readers, clairvoyant...
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
WINTER STORM: Schools reopening, electricity mostly restored

Highland Lakes students will return to class Friday, Feb. 3, after three days off due to a winter ice storm that covered most of Texas from Tuesday through Thursday. No campuses were damaged and classes should start at their regular times, said Jeff Gasaway, interim superintendent for the Marble Falls Independent School District.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE

