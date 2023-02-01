Kari Jackson, a Class of 2024 four-star linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, has narrowed his school choice down to seven and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Cincinnati, Maryland, Missouri, Stanford UCF, and Wisconsin for Jackson, who is the number seven player in Michigan, the No. 21 linebacker, and the No. 272 player nationally according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

