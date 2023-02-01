Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Penn State OL Addition, Future Recruiting Targets
Penn State is coming off a good 2023 class and is making some noise in both the transfer portal and the 2024 Class. In the latest Farrell Files: PSU Edition, I’ll take a look at Penn State’s tight end class and more. ONE MORE AT THE TABLE. Let’s...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘God Forgives… I Don’t’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Has Chance For Revenge Over Indiana’s Washington
Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci isn’t shy about speaking his mind. This past Tuesday, he responded to Iowa commit Gabe Arnold, who tweeted that the two-time national champion was “overrated” during No. 1 Penn State’s dual meet against No. 2 Iowa Friday, Jan. 27. “If you...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Best Team in the Country’: Penn State HC Micah Shrewsberry Praises Purdue in Postgame PC
After Wednesday’s 80-60 loss to top-ranked Purdue, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry started his post-game press conference by immediately giving Purdue, 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and coach Matt Painter credit. “Best team in the country, best player in the county, best coach in the country,” was Shrewsberry’s opening statement....
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls Short to Ohio State 4-2
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey couldn’t sweep Ohio State in Columbus, falling 4-2 Saturday night. Despite momentum being on Penn State’s (19-10-1, 9-10-1 Big Ten) side to start the game, Ohio State (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) came out swinging and swarmed Penn State goalie Liam Souliere with 13 shots on goal. Jaedon Leslie got the scoring going for Ohio State with a wicked shot that put the Buckeyes up 1-0 at the 17:16 mark of the first period.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Ohio State Wrestling: Previewing Another top 5 Dual Meet
Last Friday night’s dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa was as big as it gets in college wrestling. This Friday’s dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State won’t be quite as big. But make no mistake, it’s...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘That’s What We Do’: People of Twitter React to Another Penn State Wrestling Win
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Penn State wrestling won Friday night. Coach Cael Sanderson’s team whopped No. 4 Ohio State 29-9 to with its 40th straight dual meet. Penn State is now 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten. The team’s last three wins have been...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2024 Four-Star Linebacker Kari Jackson Has Penn State in Top Seven
Kari Jackson, a Class of 2024 four-star linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, has narrowed his school choice down to seven and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Cincinnati, Maryland, Missouri, Stanford UCF, and Wisconsin for Jackson, who is the number seven player in Michigan, the No. 21 linebacker, and the No. 272 player nationally according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling Wins 40th Straight Dual Meet
Penn State wrestling did what Penn State wrestling does Friday night in Columbus with a 29-9 win over No. 4 Ohio State. The win was Penn State’s (12-0, 5-0 Big Ten) 40th straight Big Ten duel meet win, with its last loss coming in February of 2015. Ohio State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Gets Walk-on Commitment From State College Standout Finn Furmanek
Penn State football has received a walk-on commitment from Finn Furmanek. Furmanek (2023) is a standout quarterback from State College High School. Furmanek announced his comittment via Twitter Friday afternoon. In the tweet, he “thanked his family for their love and support throughout my high school career,” his coaches and...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Penn State Daily Notebook- February 2
Update (9:51 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Cole Sullivan (2024), a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Sullivan is a teammate and classmate of Anthony Speca, a four-star LB who committed to Penn State last month. Sullivan also has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Notre Dame and West Virginia.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State QB Sean Clifford Wins Maxwell Club’s Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year
On Thursday, former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was announced as the winner of the Maxwell Football Club’s 22nd Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award. Clifford will be honored March 9 at the Maxwell Club’s National Awards Gala, which will be held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0