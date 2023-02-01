ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls Short to Ohio State 4-2

No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey couldn’t sweep Ohio State in Columbus, falling 4-2 Saturday night. Despite momentum being on Penn State’s (19-10-1, 9-10-1 Big Ten) side to start the game, Ohio State (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) came out swinging and swarmed Penn State goalie Liam Souliere with 13 shots on goal. Jaedon Leslie got the scoring going for Ohio State with a wicked shot that put the Buckeyes up 1-0 at the 17:16 mark of the first period.
COLUMBUS, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

Class of 2024 Four-Star Linebacker Kari Jackson Has Penn State in Top Seven

Kari Jackson, a Class of 2024 four-star linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, has narrowed his school choice down to seven and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Cincinnati, Maryland, Missouri, Stanford UCF, and Wisconsin for Jackson, who is the number seven player in Michigan, the No. 21 linebacker, and the No. 272 player nationally according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Wrestling Wins 40th Straight Dual Meet

Penn State wrestling did what Penn State wrestling does Friday night in Columbus with a 29-9 win over No. 4 Ohio State. The win was Penn State’s (12-0, 5-0 Big Ten) 40th straight Big Ten duel meet win, with its last loss coming in February of 2015. Ohio State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Gets Walk-on Commitment From State College Standout Finn Furmanek

Penn State football has received a walk-on commitment from Finn Furmanek. Furmanek (2023) is a standout quarterback from State College High School. Furmanek announced his comittment via Twitter Friday afternoon. In the tweet, he “thanked his family for their love and support throughout my high school career,” his coaches and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Penn State Daily Notebook- February 2

Update (9:51 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Cole Sullivan (2024), a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Sullivan is a teammate and classmate of Anthony Speca, a four-star LB who committed to Penn State last month. Sullivan also has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Notre Dame and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

