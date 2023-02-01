Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KTBS
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident happened at the Villa Norte Apartments. Reports say it happened around 11:08pm, the shooting victim was a male with a gunshot wound to the...
KSLA
Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened on Fullerton Street. According to a news release on Feb. 3, LSP troopers were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Fullerton Street, near North Hearne Avenue. One person...
ktalnews.com
Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
ktalnews.com
Mansfield woman dies in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police says a second woman died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday. This follows a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville less than 8 hours prior. Around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 north of LA...
KSLA
11-year-old, 14-year-old arrested for alleged theft of Natchitoches Fire Department truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the burglary of the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and the theft of a fire truck. At around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported burglary at the fire department....
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Union Parish woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
2/3/2023: Tune into FOX 14 News at 9 and NBC 10 News at 10 tonight to hear an exclusive interview from the daughter of 56-year-old Theresa Jones of Bernice. Jones was last seen on Thursday, February 2. Our Vallery Maravi also spoke with Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates about the investigation and he shares what […]
KSLA
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
ktalnews.com
SPD arrest 1, shooting attempt on Sugar Lane victim’s family member
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, Shreveport police officers arrested a man they say attempted to murder a family member of a Sugar Lane shooting victim. Marquez Wilson reportedly drove past the residence on the 1700 block of Nash St. and shot at the victim and their family members. The victim is a family member of one of the victims attacked on Jan. 22.
KTBS
1 injured in Natchitoches Parish fire
NATCHEZ, La. - Investigators are looking into the cause of a mobile home fire that sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Sam Clark Road in Natchez. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, a 63-year-old Natchez man was taken...
KTBS
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
ktalnews.com
Rising water shuts down part of Linwood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials announced due to rising water part of Linwood Avenue has been closed. Linwood Avenue (south of Barron Rd, Caddo/Desoto Parish line) in the southern part of Caddo Parish is now closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until...
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
ktalnews.com
SPD update: new suspect, 2 wanted in juvenile rape case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a fourth suspect involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. SPD issued warrants for Demarcus June and Devin Akins on January 24th, 2023. Two days later on January 26th a third person was identified and arrested. Tyniceshia M. Osborne is charged with one count of first Degree Rape.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
