ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Suspect captured in Kansas for Butler Township shooting, 4 dead

By Sarah Bean, Callie Cassick
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYVKF_0kYwDvTP00

BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have announced the man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township has been taken into custody.

Butler Township police chief John Porter announced that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas, around 10 p.m. Saturday. He will be extradited from Kansas.

The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas released this statement on August 6:

“Lawrence Police Department can confirm that just before 9:00 pm, we arrested Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in Ohio in reference to a quadruple murder.

Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by a coordinated proactive team effort by our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted in an arrest without incident. We are extremely proud of our officers’ work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome.

On duty personnel had reason to believe the suspect was in Lawrence. Patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search. An on-duty officer observed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description turn eastbound onto W. 23rd from Ousdahl Road and relayed the information.

As personnel were en route, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle. The suspect was safely taken into custody. The investigation is being conducted by an outside agency so Lawrence Police Department will not be able to comment further on the case.”

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a total of four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, said Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. All four of the victims died on the scene.

Two victims were found in the first home, 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox. Officers then found two more victims at a second home: 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID’d

Kayla Anderson was a student at Vandalia Butler Schools, Superintendent Robert O’Leary said.

“In the words of those who knew her best, Kayla was a friend to many,” O’Leary said. “She was kind and as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a ray of light.”

The loss of the four people hits especially hard for the neighborhood where everyone knows each other. “We’re going to miss them very, very much, I know that.” said Lorten.

2 NEWS spoke with Marlene Lorten, who grew up in the neighborhood. She and other people in the area said it’s usually a quiet, friendly place, so the shooting especially comes as a shock.

“It’s a tragic thing and I would have never believed that it would happen here in Butler Township,” said Lorten. “I mean. I just can’t believe it.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
13abc.com

Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
KMBC.com

Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
LENEXA, KS
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police make arrest after cameras found in restrooms

MARION―The Marion Police Department made an arrest on February 2, 2023, after investigating a complaint about cameras being placed into a restroom at the Marion YMCA and another restroom at the Marion campus of Ohio State University. The Marion Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State University Police Department.
NBC4 Columbus

Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two arrested on drug charges

BUCYRUS—On February 3, 2023, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 912 Sherman St. Bucyrus. The search warrant came at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from this property. Arrested were...
BUCYRUS, OH
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy