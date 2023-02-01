Read full article on original website
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC
Isle of Man's £70m Liverpool ferry terminal further delayed
Further delays to the Manx government's £70m ferry port scheme in Liverpool are likely due to recent poor weather, the Manx infrastructure minister has said. Construction of the new terminal at the Princes Half Tide Dock had been due to be completed in June. Chris Thomas told the House...
BBC
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister
Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife
The wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.The...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
Germany asks Sweden for launchers to boost IRIS-T air defences for Ukraine: Spiegel
BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany is talking to the Swedish government about buying mobile launchers that would boost the capabilities of IRIS-T air defence systems that Berlin is planning to send to Ukraine, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing sources.
Afghan refugees protest against plans to move them from London to Yorkshire
Some of the refugees worked alongside British army before Taliban took power in 2021
UK schoolgirl who faced terror charges is ‘wake-up call about grooming’
Charges against Rhianan Rudd, then 15, were dropped after evidence proved she had been groomed online by rightwing extremists
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture 'must be rebuilt' after demolition gaffe
A sculpture mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent must be rebuilt, a museum boss has urged. Made from bricks, the statue of local pottery magnate Josiah Wedgwood has been in Festival Park since 2009. However Stoke-on-Trent City Council admitted on Thursday it had been knocked down by contractors during road-widening...
BBC
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
US News and World Report
French, German Ministers to Tell U.S. Don't Poach EU Investments -Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck are...
US News and World Report
'Life Goes On' After Brazil Riots but Problems Must Be Tackled: Supreme Court Justice
LISBON (Reuters) - Brazil must make sure it addresses the problems that led to the riots in Brasilia last month, including the "politicisation" of the police and the role of social media, but, for now, life goes on as usual, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes said on Friday. Speaking to...
Omagh bombing: Irish government accused of ‘running away from responsibilities’
The Irish government has been accused of “running away from their responsibilities” in relation to the Omagh bomb by the father of a victim.The criticism comes as the UK government is expected to announce a decision on whether to hold an inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998.The attack killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that...
Vox
The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC
Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
